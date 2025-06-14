You're Only Three Weeks Away From Reaching International Clients, Partners, and Customers Get lifetime access to lessons in 14 different languages.

By Entrepreneur Store

If your business takes you across borders, even occasionally, knowing a second language can be the difference between a wasted trip and a new partnership. Whether you're sourcing materials from Europe, meeting with international clients, or attending trade shows abroad, clear communication builds trust and saves time, and Babbel can help.

Babbel is a language-learning app built for real-world conversations, and right now, you can get lifetime access to all 14 languages for just $129.99 (reg. $599). This price won't be available for much longer.

Take your business to the next level

Babbel focuses on practical, everyday language rather than academic grammar drills. You'll learn phrases and conversations around travel, dining, directions, casual introductions, and more. That means you're gaining skills you can actually use in meetings, while traveling, or in customer interactions. Each session takes just 10 minutes to 15 minutes, so you can fit lessons into your schedule between calls or during a break.

You're not limited to one language either. Babbel gives you access to all 14, including:

  • Spanish
  • French
  • German
  • Portuguese
  • Italian

And that's just a sampling. You can switch between them at any time, whether you're building fluency in one or picking up useful basics in several.

Babbel also uses speech recognition to help with pronunciation, and its new AI-powered conversation partner gives you a low-pressure way to practice speaking out loud. Personalized review sessions reinforce what you've learned, so you actually remember it when it counts.

If your business depends on travel or international communication, language should be an asset, not a barrier.

Use code LEARN40 by June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get a Babbel Lifetime Subscription for only $129.99.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change
