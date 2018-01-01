Entrepreneur Magazine: March 2015

Featured Article

What Leadership Is -- And What It Is Not

Great leaders inspire and create meaningful, lasting opportunities and new ways of thinking. They believe in change. They have an impact on the future.

Brush With Success: How 'Hello' Used Design to Stand Out Among Oral Care Brands

A breath of minty-fresh air ripples through the staid oral-care market.

Inside PayPal's Microlending Program

Microloans can mean mega profits.

How This Entrepreneur Reworked His Business Idea in the Face of Financial Armageddon
Business Unusual

How This Entrepreneur Reworked His Business Idea in the Face of Financial Armageddon

While a key aspect of his plan changed, City Winery founder Michael Dorf achieved his original goal: to build a place where people could eat, drink and enjoy an intimate concert experience.
Lambeth Hochwald | 6 min read
Are Paid Referrals Worth the Cost?
Ethics Coach

Are Paid Referrals Worth the Cost?

A look at the value of paid referrals and advisers and the difference between ethics and compliance.
Gael O'Brien The Ethics Coach | 4 min read
This Is How Millennials Want to Be Managed
Millennials

This Is How Millennials Want to Be Managed

The 'Just do what I say' approach might not work.
Rob Reuteman | 7 min read
How This Company Is Helping Entrepreneurs Use 3-D Printing
3D Printers

How This Company Is Helping Entrepreneurs Use 3-D Printing

Armed with a 3-D printer, this company helps entrepreneurs bring their dreams to life.
Lynn Haller | 4 min read
How to Master Your Next Meeting
Esquire Guy

How to Master Your Next Meeting

The keys to staying calm, focused, and effective when leading a meeting.
Ross McCammon Articles Editor, GQ magazine | 7 min read
Social Analytics: How Necessary Are They?
Ask Entrepreneur

Social Analytics: How Necessary Are They?

Our resident 'geek' tells us if social media analytics add up to business success.
Mikal E. Belicove | 4 min read
A Winning Personality: Why Ambiverts Make Great Entrepreneurs
Personality Type

A Winning Personality: Why Ambiverts Make Great Entrepreneurs

Ambiverts are individuals with characteristics of both introverts and extroverts. Could this balance equip them to be superior business leaders?
Jason Ankeny | 11 min read
How to Determine Your PTO Policy
Paid Time Off

How to Determine Your PTO Policy

Consider these four factors when deciding what your policy is for paid-time-off.
John Patrick Pullen | 5 min read
Why Market Research Matters
Market Research

Why Market Research Matters

A data specialist offers insights for startups.
Claire Gibson | 4 min read
