Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2021

Featured Article
How Yes Way Rosé Won Over the Wine World
What started as a goofy Instagram account is now a fast-growing wine empire, thanks to its founders' ability to make its followers (and customers) feel like part of the conversation.
4 New Apps to Help You Manage Your Inbox
Email is useful but often unmanageable, which is why a new slate of apps are offering to help. We test them.
She Created the Tinder for Clothing. Then a $30 Million Competitor Came Along
How Madison Semarjian, who created her app Mada in college, is working to out-innovate a giant.
Related Articles
6 Ways to Build a Bond With Customers
Now more than ever, you can't just deliver a good product. You need to improve consumers' lives. We asked six entrepreneurs: How do you strengthen your relationship with customers?
Why This Serial Entrepreneur Opened a Painting With a Twist - In the Middle of the Pandemic
Dee Clemmons had experienced the brand as a customer, and it made her feel at peace. Now she's out to share that feeling.
The Halal Guys Once Drew Huge Crowds. Now It's Pivoting for a Socially Distant World.
COVID-19 has forced the restaurant industry to rethink everything. No brand has seen a more dramatic shift than The Halal Guys, a food cart turned franchise where long lines and busy stores were part of the appeal. So how do you transform a hot spot into a safe, reliable meal?
How to Find the Right Franchisees, According to D1 Training's COO
Dan Murphy is an Army vet and a former NCAA athlete who knows the power of community. Now, as COO of the gym franchise D1 Training, his business is only as strong as its weakest link.
How to Be More Creative, According to Joseph Gordon-Levitt
We may be physically apart, but the actor and entrepreneur says we can (and should!) still find ways to creatively collaborate.
Future of Entrepreneurship
How Zoom Won 2020 by Meeting a Surge of Demand
CEO Eric Yuan never expected the business tool to become a social lifeline. But by focusing on fundamentals, the brand rose to the occasion.
First Ask Customers What They Want. Then Build Your Product
That's how Christine Schindler turned a raw technology into a popular tool to make restaurants safer.
Prepare to Succeed
Why Any Business Should Keep Growing Digitally, Even After the Pandemic
COVID-19 swiftly moved our world online. Once you discover the power of engaging your customers digitally, you won't want to go back.
Why You Should Break Through Your Boundaries
You set boundaries without realizing it, but boundaries, like rules, are made to be broken.