Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of the America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops series. Read more stories

Key Takeaways In-app factoring presents itself as an operational shortcut, but functions as high-cost financing that quietly shifts payment risk onto founders.

When customers pay late, factoring fees escalate and erase large portions of revenue.

The cash arrived in minutes.

No application. No underwriting. No awkward conversation with a lender. Just a simple click inside the same platform that the business already uses to send invoices.

To the founder, it didn’t feel like financing. It felt like progress.

But what actually happened was something very different and far more expensive over time.

This is in-app factoring.

Instead of waiting 30, 45 or 60 days for a client to pay, the platform offers immediate access to a portion of the invoice for a fee. The advance happens directly inside the software, often with a single click. No separate lender. No long application. No waiting on a bank.

A button appears that says “Get paid now.” What’s actually happening behind the scenes is embedded invoice factoring. The platform advances the cash, then waits for the customer to pay, charging fees for every day that payment is late.

In some cases, those fees translate into effective annualized rates north of 40%. That reality isn’t advertised. It’s disclosed quietly, buried in the fine print.

Because it lives inside familiar software, the decision doesn’t feel financial. It feels operational.

That distinction matters.

When timing turns convenience into a cost

Consider a business that advances $1,000 on an outstanding invoice through an embedded factoring feature. The initial fee to access the funds for the first 30 days appears manageable.

Then the customer pays late.

Instead of settling on day 30, the invoice clears on day 60. Fees continue to accrue daily. By the time the customer pays, the business has paid roughly $300 to $350 in fees to receive $1,000 early.

That means nearly a third of the invoice value was surrendered simply to accelerate cash.

The business had no control over when the customer paid.

The pricing was set by the platform.

The cost landed entirely on the business.

What appeared to be a simple convenience reveals itself as one of the most expensive forms of short-term financing available.

The control problem founders underestimate

The most important detail about in-app factoring is who controls the risk.

Once funds are advanced, the final cost depends entirely on customer behavior. If the customer pays early, the fee remains limited. If the customer pays late, the cost escalates automatically.

The business bears that volatility without any ability to influence it.

That imbalance is what makes in-app factoring fundamentally different from most traditional financing options. With a loan or line of credit, the cost is known up front. With embedded factoring, the cost remains open-ended until the customer pays.

What to review before clicking “Get Paid Now”

Before advancing an invoice inside an app, business owners should pause and review a few specific details:

What is the effective annualized cost if the payment extends beyond the initial period?

Is pre-payment allowed?

Who controls the variable that determines the final cost?

How are fees calculated if the customer pays late?

Are charges applied daily, weekly, or in tiers?

Where do these fees appear on the income statement?

If those answers aren’t immediately clear, the risk isn’t either.

Why platforms are pushing embedded financing

Embedded factoring sits within a larger trend across modern business software. Platforms that manage invoices, payments, and financial workflows increasingly integrate financing tools directly into the systems businesses already use.

Many platforms that provide invoicing, payments, or accounting software now monetize their ecosystems through financial services. Payment processing, lending, and invoice advances produce recurring revenue streams that extend beyond the platforms’ subscription fees.

From the platform’s perspective, embedded factoring solves two problems at once.

First, it keeps businesses inside the platform’s financial ecosystem. Instead of seeking financing from a bank or external lender, the business accesses capital directly within the software it already uses. This increases platform engagement and retention.

Second, it introduces a highly profitable revenue channel. Factoring fees collected across thousands of businesses create a steady income stream for the platform or its financing partner.

For the business owner, however, the incentives look very different.

The platform earns money every time an invoice is advanced. The business pays exponentially every time cash is accelerated. When customers delay payment, the cost rises for the business while the platform continues to collect fees.

This misalignment of incentives is rarely discussed in product marketing. The feature appears framed as convenience, speed, or flexibility. The financial structure behind the feature receives far less attention.

Understanding this dynamic helps founders view embedded factoring with a clearer context.

Alternatives that preserve clarity and control

For businesses that need working capital, options that make cost and timing explicit often provide better outcomes.

Traditional lines of credit, short-term loans or renegotiated customer payment terms place control back in the business owner’s hands. The rate, timeline, and total cost are known upfront, regardless of when a customer pays.

These approaches may require more effort than clicking a button, but they allow founders to make deliberate financial decisions rather than reactive ones.

What feels like a quick operational decision is a financing choice that shapes the economics of the business.

Evaluating the full cost and risk before advancing an invoice preserves margin, long-term flexibility — and ultimately determines who owns the profit: the business or the platform.

In-app factoring is a financing decision with real economic consequences.