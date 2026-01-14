Build a Smarter Investing Workflow With Sterling Stock Picker for $55

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you run a business, your time is already spoken for, which makes investing easy to overcomplicate or ignore. A lifetime of Sterling Stock Picker is $55.19 with code STOCKS20 (reg. $486), and it’s positioned as a platform for turning stock research into a repeatable workflow instead of a late-night rabbit hole.

The core idea is to answer just a few questions about goals and risk tolerance, then let the software translate that information into stock ideas and portfolio construction. Sterling Stock Picker’s “North Star” signals are meant to give clearer guidance on whether a stock looks like a buy, sell, hold, or avoid based on the platform’s analysis, so you’re not juggling a dozen tabs just to reach a basic decision point.

For entrepreneurs, the most practical angle is process. The platform includes a done-for-you portfolio builder designed to help you assemble a diversified mix that matches your risk score, then suggests adjustments as conditions change. It also surfaces “Stock Rockets,” a category focused on companies showing rapid revenue growth, alongside industry and sector narratives that can help you sanity-check whether a trend is real or just loud on social media.

There’s also an AI component called Finley, framed as a personal “coach” you can ask about portfolio questions and market concepts. It can support research and decision-making, but it isn’t a substitute for professional financial advice. Used responsibly, Finley can be helpful for education, quick explanations, and translating finance-speak into plain English, especially if you’re trying to build a consistent investing habit while running everything else.

It’s also worth noting that Sterling Stock Picker is available on the web and mobile, and this lifetime subscription is available only to new users.

Get Sterling Stock Picker lifetime access for $55.19 with code STOCKS20 (regularly $486) if you want a more structured way to research, assess risk, and build a portfolio.

StackSocial prices subject to change.