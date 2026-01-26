Entrepreneurs Can Invest Smarter With This OpenAI-powered Stock Picking App

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Individuals who invest in the stock market are 50% more likely to start their own business than non-investors, according to ScienceDirect. That means that as an entrepreneur, there’s a high likelihood that you’re currently investing, and Sterling Stock Picker can help you do it more efficiently.

Right now, you can secure a lifetime subscription to Sterling Stock Picker for just $55.19 through Feb. 15.

Take the guesswork out of investing with Sterling Stock Picker

Entrepreneurs don’t have a lot of free time, which means there’s not much bandwidth for researching the stock market. If you’d like to make more confident and informed moves, Sterling Stock Picker is ready to help. This award-winning platform not only helps you decide when to buy and sell, but it can also even handle your whole portfolio for you.

With Sterling Stock Picker, you can take a five-minute questionnaire to discover your personal values, investment preferences, and risk tolerance, so this AI-powered app can help you choose the right stocks for you. Their patent-pending North Star technology guides you on when to sell, buy, hold, or avoid certain stocks, thanks to OpenAI-driven insights.

If you want to be totally hands-off, a Done-for-You Portfolio builder can select everything based on your questionnaire answers. You’ll also have access to Finley, your very own AI financial coach, powered by OpenAI, that can answer questions on strategic investment advice, risk assessment, educational support, or inquiries about your portfolio or the stock market in general.

There’s always risk involved in investing, but customers are really taking advantage of Sterling Stock Picker’s helpful guidance. Real-life user Chris raved that Sterling Stock Picker led to him having a “200% return” on his investments, while real-life user Jade saw a 32% gain in her first year.

Get a lifetime subscription to Sterling Stock Picker for just $55.19 now through Feb. 15.

StackSocial prices subject to change.