Key Takeaways Treating banking and crypto as separate realms is an outdated approach. The next era of finance will reward those who build one unified framework where both coexist.

Banks and crypto users have different foundations, but they share a demand for trust, clarity and usability. Both worlds should be converged under one compliant, scalable infrastructure.

To thrive in the evolving landscape of digital finance, platforms must be designed to serve both institutional and retail users. Success lies in building for both sides, not choosing one over the other.

In today’s financial landscape, traditional finance and crypto are often framed as opposing forces — one being regulated, slow and stable, and the other being fast, speculative and ungoverned. Many companies mirror this divide in their messaging and strategy, believing they must speak to each world separately. That approach is outdated.

At Bitpanda, we take a different view. We don’t see a split; we see convergence. We believe the future won’t be shaped by two competing narratives, but by one unified, trust-led foundation that serves both ecosystems. This cohesive approach enables us to engage both markets with credibility, because the next era of finance won’t reward companies that straddle two identities. It will reward those who build one trusted infrastructure that bridges both banks and crypto users alike.

To succeed, you cannot divide and conquer. The focus should be on finding common ground, creating infrastructure and products that deliver value across the spectrum. Yes, banks and crypto-native users may have different foundations, but they share a common demand for trust, clarity and usability. That’s where the future of finance lies: in bringing both worlds together under one compliant, scalable infrastructure.

The two worlds are converging

Bitpanda’s growth and ability to unite traditional banks with crypto offerings is being driven by a reputation that has remained steady across every jurisdiction, every product and every conversation. We’ve built a brand that resonates with the entire financial ecosystem. Not because we divided to conquer, but because we unified to lead.

In 2025, the global crypto market surpassed USD 4 trillion, and the number of active mobile wallet users grew by 20% year‑on‑year. At the same time, the tokenization of real‑world assets (RWAs) crossed USD 30 billion, driven by institutions. Clients, investors and users expect platforms that can operate in both the regulated banking environment and the dynamic crypto world. If you build for only one side, you risk being left behind.

Compliance is a platform for growth, not a burden

More than 72 financial institutions globally had adopted distributed‑ledger technology as of May 2025. Europe’s MiCA regulation is live, and more countries are defining frameworks for digital assets. The message is clear: Startups that treat regulation as an obstacle will fall behind those that build with regulation in mind. Entrepreneurs who secure licences, operate transparently and integrate with regulated systems are the ones scaling internationally.

Compliance should never be viewed as a barrier to growth; it should be the foundation of it. It’s what earns the trust of banks, wins over crypto communities and unlocks the ability to scale across both worlds.

Trust is the universal currency

Globally, 559 million people owned cryptocurrency in 2025, roughly 9.9% of the internet population. Retail users demand speed and simplicity. Institutions demand oversight and risk controls. The companies that satisfy both are rare, but they have the real opportunity. If a fintech platform promises crypto access but lacks bank‑grade controls, or if a bank offers regulated products without crypto user appeal, the result is compromised adoption. Startups that deliver a unified user experience across both will win.

Technology must scale responsibly

Tokenization of assets is no longer theoretical. In the RWA market alone, private credit and U.S. Treasuries dominate, reaching multi-billion-dollar sizes in 2025. But liquidity, tradability and regulatory compliance remain hurdles. As founders build next‑gen infrastructure, the challenge is clear: Speed without stability equals risk; innovation without accountability equals failure. Startups must deliver systems that comply, secure and scale.

Execution matters more than announcements

The fintech world is full of bold launches, but the real test is living up to the promise. In both crypto and traditional finance, credibility comes from consistent delivery, not hype. For entrepreneurs, that means focusing on product reliability, customer outcomes and regulatory alignment — not just headline‑grabbing features.

What sets enduring companies apart isn’t just what they offer, but how consistently they show up. Don’t pivot your message to chase the moment; build one identity that speaks clearly to both sides. In an industry driven by trust, consistency becomes your strongest asset. A credible track record isn’t something you campaign for — it’s something you earn, and it’s what enables you to build for both banks and crypto users alike.

One foundation. One mindset

The future will not be about separate “crypto arms” and “banking divisions.” It will be about one coherent platform that speaks the language of trust, clarity and performance. The entrepreneurs who succeed will not be the ones who disregard rules — they will be the ones who build products that thrive within them.

If you are an entrepreneur setting out to build in digital finance, build for both sides. Build for institutions and retail. Build for compliance and innovation. The next decade will go to those who master that convergence — not those who pick a side.