From tracking expenses to prepping for tax season, QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus is built for business owners who want long-term value.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Anyone running their own business—or managing finances for one—you know how quickly bookkeeping can become a full-time job. Between tracking expenses, managing invoices, running payroll, and prepping for tax season, it adds up fast. That's why many business owners turn to Intuit QuickBooks for accounting assistance, and right now, there's a rare chance to get it without the usual subscription commitment.

For a limited time, you can grab Intuit QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus 2024 for one Windows device with a lifetime license for $199.97 (regularly $699).

Why this version stands out

QuickBooks has long been a go-to for small to mid-size businesses, but in recent years, Intuit has leaned heavily into subscription pricing—making it harder to find versions that you can just pay for once and own. This lifetime license bucks that trend.

It's a great option for entrepreneurs who want full functionality—invoicing, bill tracking, expense management, customizable reports, and advanced tools like job costing and sales tax tracking—without recurring fees eating into their margins.

QuickBooks Desktop also appeals to those who prefer a local installation over cloud-based software. You're not tied to an internet connection, and your data stays under your control. That's particularly valuable if you handle sensitive financial records or work in industries with strict compliance needs.

Good fit for small-business owners and freelancers

Whether you're managing a freelance design studio, a local coffee shop, or a growing consulting firm, this one-time purchase is a smart long-term investment. The software supports up to 100 different company files, which makes it versatile enough for those with multiple business ventures.

There's no shortage of subscription services asking for your credit card every month, and fortunately, this isn't one of them. If you're ready to simplify your finances without adding to your overhead, this deal on QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus 2024 might be one of the more practical decisions you make this year.

Don't wait any longer to act on this limited-time offer. Grab a lifetime of Intuit QuickBooks Desktop Pro Plus for your Windows device for $199.97 (regularly $699).

Intuit® QuickBooks® Desktop Pro Plus 2024 (1 User) for Windows: Lifetime License

