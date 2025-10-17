Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For years, the conversation around institutional crypto adoption has been framed around risk: how to hedge it, regulate it, and in many cases, how to avoid it altogether. But that framing misses the mark. Because while the headlines focus on price swings and policy uncertainty, the reality is slightly different. Institutions aren’t necessarily avoiding blockchain; they’re just waiting for infrastructure that aligns with how they already operate.

Stablecoins are delivering exactly that. This asset class is the gateway for many institutions to finally embrace Web3 and feel more confident about this market. This isn’t just hearsay. A recent survey found that while 13% of global financial institutions currently use stablecoins, over half of non-users (54%) are expected to adopt them within the next 12 months. The signs are looking positive, but more can be done to ensure institutions double down on this asset.

Keeping things stable

Pegged to fiat currencies but powered by blockchain, stablecoins offer what traditional systems often struggle to provide: speed, finality and 24/7 availability. In an industry where settlement times are measured in milliseconds for equities but days for cross-border transfers, the appeal of stablecoins is obvious. For institutions looking to modernize treasury flows, global payments or balance sheet liquidity, stablecoins are no longer experimental; they’re pragmatic.

You don’t need to look far for proof. Visa is now settling transactions with USDC. BlackRock has launched a tokenized fund using stablecoin rails. Even PayPal, once a skeptic, has entered the space with its own dollar-backed token. These aren’t fringe moves; they’re signals that stablecoins are becoming the connective tissue between traditional finance and Web3.

But while we’re seeing this positive rush towards stablecoins, broader institutional sentiment around Web3 remains cautious. The lack of regulatory clarity and high-profile breaches continue to mar the reputation of the sector. However, stablecoins are fundamentally built differently from other, more volatile elements of Web3.

Not reinventing the wheel

The problem isn’t whether blockchain has utility, but it’s that most of crypto isn’t designed with institutions in mind. Volatility, fragmentation and regulatory grey zones have made it difficult to engage. Stablecoins bypass those pain points. They’re familiar, auditable and increasingly compliant with global regulatory frameworks. For institutions that have sat on the sidelines, this is a turning point.

Critics have argued that stablecoins simply replicate fiat in digital form. While this may be a negative point for passionate Web3 companies or daring investors, it should be a sign of reassurance to the traditional financial markets. By simply being a digital format of fiat currencies, stablecoins can establish that credibility in a market faced with volatility.

Innovation doesn’t always mean reinvention; it often means optimization. Stablecoins make dollars programmable. They compress transaction times, unlock global reach and reduce the friction baked into legacy rails. This is overdue innovation, one that traditional banks can immediately see the benefit of and the opportunities it presents.

Backing the right horse

Of course, not all stablecoins are created equal. The collapse of TerraUSD or the controversies around USDT show that traditional finance can’t just bet on a stablecoin and reap the rewards. There is still a significant amount of risk — especially with stablecoins that don’t have enough backing or transparency.

Institutions eager to embrace stablecoins need to be selective. While it may feel that any stablecoin is a gamble, there are clear signs that indicate a more reliable asset versus one that could be at risk of future trouble.

Prioritizing issuers with full reserve backing, transparent attestations and regulatory alignment will ensure that investors can trust their investments. Going further, institutions should also ensure that they are examining stablecoins designed for multi-chain operability. This will be especially valuable, ensuring that investors aren’t locked into a single ecosystem or protocol.

Backing stability

The opportunity around stablecoins isn’t theoretical anymore. Treasury teams can now use stablecoins to move funds instantly, eliminate FX drag and pilot blockchain-based products without rewriting core systems. While the idea of a stablecoin was once a blind leap of faith, it is becoming a logical next step in an institution’s investment strategy.

Traditional financial institutions that hold off investing in crypto until it’s “safer” are looking in the wrong place. Like any market, there are riskier options and more reliable bets — with stablecoins falling firmly into the latter category. But despite this increased level of trust, this doesn’t mean that stablecoins are “the future” of blockchain. In fact, the reality is that stablecoins are simply the gateway into a bigger market that can be immensely profitable for investors. For institutions willing to act, they offer a rare advantage: early access to the next generation of financial infrastructure, without the chaos that came before.