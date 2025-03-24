The only technology with an on-ramp to AGI.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The team at Annapolis, Md.-based New Sapience says it was developing artificial intelligence (AI) long before anyone heard of ChatGPT. The company is pioneering what they call Synthetic Intelligence, a technology that models knowledge of the world, not just statistical links between trillions of written words.

When you ask one of their digital "sapiens" a question, it analyzes the grammar and syntax of the input and the meaning of each individual word. If it doesn't know the answer it will tell you. They never make things up. This approach is completely different from what's currently happening in the field of AI.

Until March 27th, investors can join for just $4 per share.

New Sapience's breakthrough

New Sapience says its Synthetic Intelligence makes machines truly intelligent. Here's why it's such a massive opportunity:

Real comprehension: Unlike LLM chatbots that rely on pattern matching, New Sapience creates synthetic information structures from curated human knowledge.

Unlike LLM chatbots that rely on pattern matching, New Sapience creates synthetic information structures from curated human knowledge. Lean and green: Unlike ChatGPT, New Sapience doesn't require massive computing power or mega dollars to operate.

Unlike ChatGPT, New Sapience doesn't require massive computing power or mega dollars to operate. Huge market: From healthcare to space, defense to education, New Sapience's technology will find an application in any knowledge-intensive industry.

From healthcare to space, defense to education, New Sapience's technology will find an application in any knowledge-intensive industry. Exclusive intellectual property: New Sapience has patented its core technology and is expanding its patent portfolio.

Products and services

Their scalable technology will create multiple revenue streams:

B2C - Companion Sapiens act as assistant, mentor, ally, tutor, playmate, caregiver.

act as assistant, mentor, ally, tutor, playmate, caregiver. B2B - Pro-Sapiens tailored for companies in finance, healthcare, and beyond.

tailored for companies in finance, healthcare, and beyond. Licensing - from Big Tech integrating Synthetic Intelligence into their platforms.

This is an unprecedented third wave in AI. New Sapience isn't competing with current AI – it's moving past it.

Investors are paying attention to New Sapience

More and more technical experts and tech-savvy investors are recognizing that AI today is fundamentally flawed. New Sapience has a breakthrough technology with none of the limitations of chatbots.

Proven leadership – The New Sapience team has decades of experience pioneering technologies, transforming them into market-ready products, building successful companies, and delivering exits for investors.

– The New Sapience team has decades of experience pioneering technologies, transforming them into market-ready products, building successful companies, and delivering exits for investors. Breakthrough technology – Synthetic Intelligence has cracked the code on compact DNA-like information structures that model knowledge of the real world, delivering 100% reliable answers every time.

– Synthetic Intelligence has cracked the code on compact DNA-like information structures that model knowledge of the real world, delivering 100% reliable answers every time. Last invention – Truly intelligent machines have been called the last invention humanity will ever need, redefining how we work, think, and thrive. New Sapience is fulfilling this promise with safe, reliable, ethical technology.

New Sapience is now accepting public investment for just $4 per share.



Invest in the technology that will make current AI obsolete. Their round closes on March 27th. Visit invest.newsapience.com to learn more.

This is a paid advertisement for New Sapience's Regulation CF Offering. Please read the offering circular at https://invest.newsapience.com/