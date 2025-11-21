Learn How to Master Technical Trading Analysis for Forex, Futures, and the Stock Market

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A Finance Magnates report disclosed that more than 10 million people worldwide engage in active trading, with many building full-time businesses from market analysis. If you want to develop trading skills or add market expertise to your business toolkit, learning to master technical trading analysis is essential. Fortunately, The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle offers five comprehensive courses designed for intermediate-level investors who want to develop new professional-grade technical analysis skills. Lifetime access is currently available for just $29.99.

Build a foundation in Market Analysis

The flagship course teaches step-by-step methods for analyzing candlestick charts across stocks, Forex, and futures markets. You’ll learn to trade doji candlesticks, continuation patterns, reversal patterns, and apply a proven day trading strategy.

Stock Market Chart Patterns for Day Trading & Investing covers powerful chart patterns across all time frames. The course teaches analysis through patterns like bull flags, head and shoulders formations, and ABCD patterns, plus how to use support and resistance lines for consistent profits.

Day Trading Secrets: Learn to Day Trade with Tape Reading reveals how professional traders use order flow to gain a competitive edge. You’ll master Level 2 and time and sales data to spot where institutions are buying and selling, and learn to predict trading reversal points accurately while avoiding manipulation tactics.

Fibonacci 101 starts from the basics and teaches how to use Fibonacci indicators for technical analysis, showing you how to find entry and exit points to improve overall profitability. Volume Trading 101 demonstrates exactly how to use effective volume indicators for volume data analysis. You’ll become familiar with volume concepts and how to use volume-weighted average price, as well as learn about supply and demand dynamics and stock breakouts.

After trading full-time for over five years, U.S. stock market day trader and investor Travis Rose created these courses to help new traders avoid the mistakes he’s made and achieve financial freedom. It’s no wonder that Pamela Green, like other verified purchasers, rated this bundle 5 stars, saying:

“This bundle supplemented my research and the mini quizzes tested my comprehension of the material and kept the concepts fresh in my mind.”

