Learn Pro Stock Trading Strategies with This $30 Candlestick Analysis Masterclass

By Entrepreneur Store

Candlestick patterns. Tape reading. Risk strategy. These aren't just buzzwords — they're core trading skills that separate informed investors from those riding luck. For professionals or side hustlers who are looking to improve their stock trading game, this bundle offers a practical, self-paced roadmap through real-world-tested methods.

This Candlestick Trading and Analysis Masterclass bundle, priced at just $29.99 for a limited time, includes six trading courses from U.S.-based full-time trader and educator Travis Rose. With more than 12 hours of content and a 4.5/5-star instructor rating, Rose focuses on reducing the learning curve for new traders by sharing exactly what he wishes he knew starting out.

You'll learn to decode candlestick patterns, build risk-aware trading plans, and read price action using volume and order flow. Beyond charting, the courses also cover swing trading, options trading basics, and strategies to identify key reversal points. Quizzes, downloadable resources, and real trading examples help reinforce the material as you go.

This isn't fluff. It's strategy-focused training for people who want to better understand what moves markets, and how to react with confidence. While the material is beginner-accessible, it's grounded in the kind of discipline full-time traders rely on every day.

With lifetime access and a no-subscription model, the bundle fits into your schedule (and budget). Whether you're exploring trading as a serious skill or sharpening your approach after market setbacks, this training gives you tools to trade smarter—without committing thousands upfront.

Get full access to this Candlestick Trading and Analysis Masterclass bundle today for $29.99 for a limited time.

