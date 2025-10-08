Key Takeaways Fiverr’s Next Gen of Work survey found that many Gen Z professionals rely on “income stacking” for financial security.

Carissa Ferguson’s work on the platform has made her more than $144,000 as she pursues a career in musical theater.

As Gen Z and young millennial professionals grapple with rising costs and salaries that lag behind, they’re getting creative to make ends meet.

The new Next Gen of Work survey from freelance services marketplace Fiverr revealed that 46% of Gen Z‘s biggest career fear is not making enough money to live comfortably — and “income stacking,” or setting up multiple earnings streams, is a popular way to combat it.

Related: I Made More Than $200,000 From My Freelancing Business in One Year. These Are the 3 Things I Did to Scale Up.

“Faced with economic uncertainty, Gen Z is experiencing what we’re calling ‘single-paycheck panic’ — they’re diversifying income streams because relying on one job feels too risky,” Michelle Baltrusitis, Fiverr’s associate director of community and social impact, said.

Sixty-seven percent of Gen Z surveyed said that having multiple money-making methods was essential for financial security, and 38% were already freelancing or planning to start. Another 56% claimed that traditional employment will become obsolete in the future.

Related: ‘Are We All Doomed?’ The CEO of Fiverr Says AI Is Definitely Taking Your Job. Here’s What to Do About It.

Gen Z Fiverr user Carissa Ferguson found significant success by diversifying her income streams on the platform. Ferguson is a New York-based musical theater performer whose side hustle selling voiceovers, content creation and copywriting on Fiverr has earned more than $144,000.

“Having multiple income streams means I never have to turn down an acting or creative opportunity because I’m worried about paying rent,” Ferguson explained. “I can pack up my laptop and keep my revenue streams running from anywhere. That’s freedom most traditional employees will never experience.”

What’s more, Gen Alpha was included in Fiverr’s survey for the first time — and they’re ready to work for themselves too.

Of the more than 4,500 13- to 15-year-olds polled, 31% said they wanted to freelance, and 30% said that social media has made them aware of different career paths, with AI-related, influencer marketing and user-generated content positions emerging as some of the most desirable.

Related: This Stat About Gen Alpha’s Side Hustles Might Be Hard to Believe — But It Means Major Purchasing Power. Here’s What the Kids Want to Buy.

Check out Fiverr’s infographic below for more: