This Stat About Gen Alpha's Side Hustles Might Be Hard to Believe — But It Means Major Purchasing Power. Here's What the Kids Want to Buy. These young entrepreneurs are already planning for their financial futures.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Forty-four percent of millennials and 48% of Gen Z have a side hustle, according to Bankrate's data.
  • Now, Gen Alpha side hustlers are on the scene — and they're taking money matters seriously, per Acorns' research.

Americans can't get enough of side hustles — the gigs allowing them to earn extra cash outside of their 9-5 jobs — and young entrepreneurs are especially keen to start their own. These days, 44% of millennials and 48% of Gen Z have a side hustle, according to Bankrate's Side Hustles Survey.

However, millennial and Gen Z side hustlers are no longer the newest on the scene: Gen Alpha, born between 2010 and 2024, might be between the ages of 1 and 14, but many of them are already taking control of their financial futures.

A staggering 69% of Gen Alpha say they've started or plan to start a side hustle, according to the Acorns Money Matters Report™ for Kids.

Acorns' report, which surveyed more than 60,000 6-to-14-year-olds and 2,000 of their parents, explores Gen Alpha's financial planning — and their parents' own financial concerns.

An "economic powerhouse" with an estimated $11.3 billion spending power, Gen Alpha is getting proactive about their personal finances: They're planning or starting side hustles to earn additional spending money (58%) or save funds for the future (31%), the report found.

"It's encouraging to see how mindful Gen Alpha already is about financial security," Acorns CEO Noah Kerner says.

What exactly are these young side hustlers saving for? According to the report, 19% are already saving for college, 24% for their first car, 11% for their first home and 6% for their retirement.

What's more, Gen Alpha's parents might be contributing to their children's money mentalities.

Most kids and teens aged 10 to 14 (63%) hear their parents talk about money often, and among children in that age group who associate stress with money, more than three-quarters of their parents report feeling the same way, Acorns' research revealed.

Northwestern Mutual vice president and chief portfolio manager Matt Stucky told Entrepreneur that parents can instill strong money management skills in their kids like any other good habit.

"It just takes a lot of repetition — things like saving, investing," Stucky says. "I'm not going to teach my 4-year-old about investing, but just the idea of if I save a dollar, that means I can spend it down the road on something that I really want. That takes a while to sink in."

This article is part of our ongoing Young Entrepreneur® series highlighting the stories, challenges and triumphs of being a young business owner.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

