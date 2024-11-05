Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

The 'Richest' U.S. City Probably Isn't Where You Think It Is It's not located in New York or California.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • There are millions of millionaires across the U.S.
  • But other wealth indicators can factor into the "rich" equation.

There are more than five million millionaires in the U.S. Where do most of them live?

If your mind goes to major metropolises like New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago or Houston, you're on the right track: All of the above boast high numbers of millionaire households.

However, wealth can be measured in different ways, and when considering the percentage of millionaire households relative to a city's total population—along with other key wealth indicators—the "richest" U.S. cities might not be where you'd expect.

Related: Young and Wealthy Professionals Are Moving to These 10 States, According to a New Report

Property management company Evernest examined personal income, cost of living, homeownership rate, percentage of households with $1 million-plus investable assets by state and median household income by state across 45 U.S. cities to determine the wealthiest ones.

Through weighted and normalized indicators, the study produced an overall richness index indicator and final index score that ranked the cities from richest to least wealthy.*

The analysis revealed Baltimore, Maryland, as the "richest" city in the U.S. Baltimore has the highest rate of households with more than $1 million in investable assets at 9.92% and the highest median household income by state at $97,501.

Image Credit: Kruck20 | Getty Images. Baltimore, Maryland.

Related: These 10 Cities Are the Richest in the U.S. — Here's How Many Millionaires And Billionaires Live in Each

Boston, Massachusetts and Newark, New Jersey took the second and third spots, respectively. Boston's percentage of households with more than $1 million in investable assets stands at 9.6%, and Newark's at 9.89%. Both cities' median household incomes come in just below $97,000.

Minneapolis, Minnesota and Anchorage, Alaska, have the highest homeownership rates, at 74% and 67.2%, respectively.

Related: The 9 U.S. Cities with the Most Billionaires, from Famous Glitzy Locales to Newer Hot Spots for Ultrarich Residents

Check out Evernest's full list of findings on the "richest" U.S. cities below:

CityPopulation% of Households with $1M+ Investible AssetsHomeownership RateMedian Household Income by StateIndex
Baltimore569K9.9247.8%$97,5010.87
Boston650K9.6035.0%$96,8980.86
Newark305K9.8924.0%$96,5210.84
Honolulu343K9.4851.0%$91,7230.81
Virginia Beach455K8.5564.6%$87,5140.77
Anchorage287K8.7467.2%$84,1440.76
Los Angeles3.8M8.7636.6%$91,7770.74
Seattle749K8.0261.5%$91,0630.72
Denver713K7.9662.7%$88,9090.67
Minneapolis425K7.5774.0%$84,0090.63

*These indicators were normalized to ensure comparability across cities, with values like personal income and cost of living adjusted based on the minimum and maximum values. The data was then min-max scaled between 0 and 1, with 0 representing the lowest and 1 the highest values within the dataset.

Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Major Impact': Here's What the Big Four Firms Have to Say About the 2024 Election

The Big Four consulting firms conducted surveys and gathered data to garner what business leaders were thinking ahead of the election. Here are the results.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Marketing

How to Leverage AI for Content Creation While Avoiding Potential Risks and Penalties

This article explores the dual promise and risks associated with AI-powered content creation, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to maintain SEO effectiveness while avoiding potential penalties.

By Nikola Baldikov
Business News

The Trade Battle is Heating Up — Here's How Smart Businesses Are Preparing for Tariff Wars and Trade Negotiations

As businesses brace for political shifts and changing trade rules, here's how to protect your supply chain and stay ahead of rising costs.

By Mike Chisholm
Business News

Hybrid Workers Were Put to the Test Against Fully In-Office Employees — Here's Who Came Out On Top

Productivity barely changed whether employees were in the office or not. However, hybrid workers reported better job satisfaction than in-office workers.

By Sherin Shibu