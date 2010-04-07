Get All Access for $5/mo

Wednesday Web Resources: Free Marketing, Board Members, and Online Documents

By Carol Tice Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Does your marketing need a boost? Ten small businesses can win a year-long, $5,000 marketing overhaul from Project Rev -- just one of the free resources I've gathered for this week's Wednesday Web Resources.

Sponsored by business-forms maker Deluxe, Project Rev will help winners with whatever needs work in their marketing plan -- logo design, public relations savvy, Web site design, you name it. They're choosing winners May 4, so get on the stick if you want to be considered.

But maybe your business isn't weak in marketing, but could really use a beefed-up advisory board or steering committee. Now there's a Web-based marketplace for that -- BoardMyBiz. The site aims to become the go-to place for companies looking to find advisors, and for experts looking to serve on growing company boards.

Director Bill Bubenicek says the site has more than 1,000 advisors lined up already. This one probably won't be free forever, as there's so much value in finding really high-powered advisors to help take your business up a notch. It's in test-drive mode now -- Bubenicek says he wants to assemble at least 3,500 advisors before BoardMyBiz officially opens.

Finally, for looking for a sample contract, or collaborating on contracts with partners over the Web, there's WhichDraft. The free document site helps small business owners create legal documents through a Q&A format, while showing alternative language, sample paragraphs, and explanations for why you might want to use various clauses.

Could be useful in putting together an agreement without breaking down and hiring an attorney. The format allows you to easily save multiple versions of contracts and avoid version-control problems. The site has dozens of contract forms for situations including confidentiality, leases, vendor maintenance, bills of sale, software licensing, consulting, and sales agreements.
Carol Tice

Owner of Make a Living Writing

Longtime Seattle business writer Carol Tice has written for Entrepreneur, Forbes, Delta Sky and many more. She writes the award-winning Make a Living Writing blog. Her new ebook for Oberlo is Crowdfunding for Entrepreneurs.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Retirees Are Raking in Billions With These 4 Side Hustles: 'There's No Age Limit to Innovation'

Most Americans plan to work part-time in retirement — and the opportunities are endless.

By Amanda Breen
Real Estate

Why You Should Consider Commercial Real Estate as Your Next Investment

This article highlights the benefits of investing in commercial real estate while also addressing the associated risks you should consider.

By Erica Dushey Sarway
Growing a Business

3 Reasons Why You Need a Team-Empowered Company To Scale Your Business

Among the many benefits a team-empowered company can bring, founders should remember these three reasons this setup is critical for any company looking to scale.

By Allison Maslan
Business News

CVS Is Laying Off Nearly 3,000 Workers to Cut Costs

CVS is working on a multi-year mission to save $2 billion.

By Erin Davis
Thought Leaders

How to Build a Personal Brand Like Simon Sinek, Brené Brown and James Clear

Thought leaders like Simon Sinek and Brené Brown became known for one big idea, which helped them build authority and trust. By honing in on your unique strengths, accomplishments, and experiences and staying consistent, you can establish yourself as a go-to expert in your niche.

By Conner Krizancic
Growing a Business

How I Transformed My Business by Letting Go of Low-Value Tasks and Focusing on High-Impact Activities

Stop wasting time on $10 tasks, and focus on growing a $10 million business.

By Chris Kille