Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean you should sit back and let the fitness progress you've made just evaporate. Gyms may largely be closed and it won't be quite as comfortable to workout outside, but we've rounded up some great exercise equipment to help you stay lean and focused indoors. Right now, as part of Entrepreneur's Three-Day VIP Sale, you can save an extra 20 percent off all of it when you use code VIPSALE20 at checkout through 9/20.

YogaDownload Unlimited: 1-Yr Subscription

Want to develop a consistent yoga habit? YogaDownload Unlimited gives you a year of access to more than1,500 top-rated yoga and fitness classes online. They're perfect for practitioners of any level and are designed for practice at home. No wonder YogaDownload has a 4.9/5-star rating on the App Store.

Get a year of YogaDownload Unlimited for $24.20 (79 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20.

ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer + Phone Cradle

ABXCORE is the ultimate ab machine, helping you do hundreds of ab exercises with just one machine. With a phone cradle integrated, you can access the app and get all of the virtual training you need to strengthen your entire core.

Get the ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer + Phone Cradle for $117.60 (40 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20.

Lumos Smart LED Helmet

Spending more time biking? Make sure you're doing it safely. This Lumos Smart LED Helmet has an integrated light that works just like car taillights. Yes, it has brake lights and turn signals integrated.

Get the Lumos Smart LED Helmet for $114.40 (36 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20.

Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower

Rowing machines can be one of the best pieces of equipment for getting a full-body cardio workout. The Vortex stationary rower features technology that makes it feel like you're actually rowing out on the water. It sets up easily and tracks your speed, time, and many more metrics to help you get the most out of your workouts.

Get the Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower for $2,556 (20 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20.

HYFIT Smart Portable Training System

Get a full-body workout anywhere with the HYFIT Smart Portable Training System. This resistance band set hooks up to just about any anchor, letting you get creative with your exercise routine. Whether you're trying to target your upper or lower body, HYFIT lets you get a workout in fast.

Get the HYFIT Smart Portable Training System for $199.20 (39 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20.

PRO 6 Arcadia Air Runner Non-Motorized Treadmill

Bring an extremely futuristic piece of fitness equipment into your home! Just step on this non-motorized treadmill and start running. It will adjust automatically to your speeds so you don't have to futz with any settings.

Get the PRO 6 Arcadia Air Runner Non-Motorized Treadmill for $3,596 (20 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20.

SmartRope PURE

This jump rope can help hold you accountable. With app integration, the SmartRope PURE counts your jumps and helps you set and pursue goals over time. Plus, it's fully adjustable so you can find the perfect length for you. No wonder it's earned an iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award.

Get the SmartRope PURE for $47.96 (20 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20.

BetterMe Home Workout & Diet: Lifetime Subscription

Do more this fall and winter with a fitness and diet plan working together. BetterMe gives you personalized health journeys, comprised of exercises and a nutrition plan to help you get in shape faster. They also offer meal plans and a community with daily tips, articles, and answers to FAQs.

Get BetterMe Home Workout & Diet for $32 (97 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20.

Elevation Resistance Training & Cardio Workout Sports Mask

Kill two birds with one stone with this ingenious mask. Not only will it satisfy mask-wearing requirements in your area, but the Elevation Resistance Mask can also help train your lungs. With adjustable airflow, you can restrict how much air gets to your body, strengthening your lungs as you work out.

Get the Elevation Resistance Training & Cardio Workout Sports Mask for $32 (73 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20.

Jawzrsize Facial Fitness

Want that cut jawline? Believe it or not, you can work toward it. Jawzrsize goes in your mouth and helps you tone your jaw through exercise.

Get Jawzrsize Facial Fitness for $34.40 (68 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20.

META 360 Legacy Pack Core-Based Trainer

META 360 is a specially designed trainer to help you get that six-pack you always dreamed of. Every exercise can be customized to match your fitness level and will help you tone different areas of your body depending on where you grip the device. From upper body to calves and core, this portable and lightweight tool is an easy way to tone.

Get the META 360 Legacy Pack Core-Based Trainer for $64 (50 percent off) with promo code: VIPSAVE20.

THE CHOPPER: Full-Body Workout

Endorsed by NBA and NFL athletes, THE CHOPPER offers one of the most unique ways to get a full-body workout. You literally just chop! The adjustable weight inside works to add resistance as you make chopping motions.

Get THE CHOPPER: Full-Body Workout for $96 (30 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20.

ALLN-1 PlyoBelt™ Portable Fitness Trainer

This complete kit has everything you need to train your entire body. The package includes patented VRS clips to use with resistance bands that work to train every part of your body. Plus, you'll get the PlyoBelt Training Program that will help you work your core hard.

Get the ALLN-1 PlyoBelt™ Portable Fitness Trainer for $140.80 (30 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20.

MoonRun: Portable Cardio Trainer with Virtual Running Apps

Can't get outside to run? Go for a run in your living room with this clever cardio trainer. Using resistance band technology, this trainer emulates an actual running motion without you going anywhere. It even comes with virtual apps to help you get the full running experience.

Get the MoonRun: Portable Cardio Trainer with Virtual Running Apps for $199.20 (50 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20.

PRO 6 Aspen Stairmill Stair Climber

Bring the gym home! The PRO 6 Aspen Stairmill Stair Climber will help you improve your stamina with an adjustable pace and speed that will push you to your limits. It also has an integrated heart monitor.

Get the PRO 6 Aspen Stairmill Stair Climber for $2,796 (20 percent off) with promo code: VIPSALE20.