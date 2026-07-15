5 Customer Frustrations That Stores Still Haven’t Solved (But Desperately Need To)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of the America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops series. Read more stories

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Keep popular products in stock using real-time inventory to prevent lost sales and frustration.

Empower staff with product knowledge and mobile tools to deliver confident, personalized customer service.

Simplify checkout and loyalty while personalizing every interaction to build lasting customer relationships.

I’ve been burned like this more than once at a clothing store. Seconds after walking through the door, I fall in love with a jacket. The salesperson fuels that excitement, convincing me I can’t leave without it.

But when I ask to try the garment on? “Oops, sorry, we don’t have your size.” It would have been nice to know that 10 minutes ago. I leave empty-handed, feeling strung along.

Sound familiar?

Each time you let a customer down, their loyalty ebbs a little more — and then it’s gone. If you don’t make it easy for people to buy exactly what they want, they’ll take their business elsewhere. Increasingly, that’s online.

From working with thousands of independent retailers, I’ve seen what happens when stores get the basics wrong. But here’s the good news: merchants have more tools than ever to avoid that fate. Here are five everyday customer frustrations that retailers can — and should — fix.

1. They don’t have what I came for

That sizing snafu I went through highlights a big problem for many retailers. Their store doesn’t have the right stuff in stock at the right time, leaving customers exasperated. Roughly four out of 10 shoppers say out-of-stock items prompt them to leave without buying.

Modern inventory management has made it much easier to close that gap. Today’s platforms track stock in real-time, flag shortfalls before they cost you a sale and spot demand patterns. What used to require a deep dive into spreadsheets and purchase orders now happens continuously in the background.

AI built into the POS takes inventory intelligence a step further. New conversational tools can field questions like “Which boot styles are moving fastest heading into fall?” — surfacing reorder suggestions and sell-through data without a pivot table in sight.

Integrated wholesale marketplaces then turn that insight into action. Thousands of brands are now accessible in a few clicks, and purchase orders sync directly to the POS.

2. The staff have no clue about what they’re selling

Store staff are supposed to be the experts — yet more than eight in 10 shoppers think they know the products better than the people selling them. That’s a real frustration for anyone seeking guidance, but it’s also a missed opportunity.

Remember that salesperson who didn’t know my size was out of stock? With the right tool in hand, they would have. A mobile device can give staff instant access to product details, specs and inventory, so they have the answers before the customer has to ask.

Personalized recommendations based on deep expertise go a long way, too. Even if you walk into a store armed with all the details, whoever helps you should add value by acting as a trusted advisor. At Michel Brisson, a men’s clothing store in my hometown of Montreal, the staff know their brands really well. They also know what flatters different builds and body types.

Product knowledge runs deeper than having the latest tools. Retailers should build it into their culture by making that information abundant and accessible — on the floor, not just behind a counter. Bring product reps in for demos, and let senior staff mentor newer hires.

3. I just want to pay and leave

Few things frustrate shoppers more than lining up to pay.

At many small stores, the customer gets sent to a counter where the queue is growing, the payment terminal is slow or the one staff member who can ring people up is juggling three other things.

A lineup gives that shopper one more chance to lose patience and head for the exit. Nearly 40% of consumers say they’ll choose a competitor or abandon their purchase entirely when faced with a long wait.

Retailers who want to make checkout faster should think about the flow of their store. Apple is the benchmark here. Its stores are designed around people, not around a counter. Staff floats through the floor, checkout comes to you and the transaction feels like a natural end to the shopping experience, not a separate task.

A mobile POS closes that gap for everyone else. It lets staff take payment from anywhere in the store, with the same handheld device they’re already using to help the customer.

That doesn’t mean stores should eliminate the counter. For bigger, more complicated purchases — say, a bike and a pile of accessories — it still makes sense. But for the shopper buying one or two items, there’s little reason to make them wait behind everyone else.

4. Loyalty programs are such a hassle

As a longtime coder and the CEO of a POS tech company, I’m all about building great products. But a loyalty program for a small store doesn’t need a card — physical or digital — or an app.

All too often, such programs are unnecessarily complicated. By forcing customers to jump through hoops, they feel like a chore. Three-quarters of loyalty members stop engaging within two months, without ever canceling.

So focus on what really matters: delighting your loyal customers and rewarding them for their business.

A loyalty program should be so simple and seamless that customers don’t have to carry or remember anything. Build it into checkout, and make it easy for staff to use. “Hey, you’ve spent $500 with us, so we’re giving you 10% off these pants you’re purchasing today.”

5. This store (still) doesn’t know anything about me

Ever return to a store — for the second, fifth, or 10th time — and still feel like you’re starting from zero at checkout? The staff have no idea who you are, and it’s usually not their fault. The business simply hasn’t gathered that information and made it available to them.

Really feeling seen by a retailer can make the difference between a lifelong relationship and never coming back. Expectations are only rising: three out of four customers expect better personalization as technology advances.

Modern POS systems make that possible by giving merchants a full view of customers’ purchase history, so staff have context for each returning shopper.

I’ve experienced that kind of service myself, under circumstances I wouldn’t wish on anyone. On a recent trip to Paris, I got mugged. I escaped with just a few bruises, but the attackers stole a gold necklace I wore every single day.

When I called the Los Angeles store where I’d bought it in 2023, the guy on the phone was able to pull up a detailed record of my purchase. Without that record sitting in their system, I’d have been just another stranger. Instead, the staff member knew exactly what I’d lost. He felt so bad about what happened that he offered me the same chain with a 10% discount.

That’s what knowing your customer looks like. I don’t think I’ll ever buy jewelry anywhere else.

Ultimately, none of these frustrations is really about technology. They’re about whether your customer feels taken care of. The right tech tools can help independent merchants deliver that feeling. When you pull it off, you don’t just avoid losing customers to Amazon. You become the store they tell their friends about.