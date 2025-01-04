A Faster PC Is Just One Click Away—and Just $14.99 Boost speed, free space, and protect privacy with CCleaner.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Business professionals know the value of a fast and reliable computer. Whether you're managing spreadsheets, sending emails, or presenting in a meeting, your PC should work as hard as you do.

That's where CCleaner Professional 2024 can really support you. It's a trusted, award-winning optimization tool designed to keep your computer in peak condition. For just $14.99 (reg. $29), you get a one-year license for up to three PCs, making it a cost-effective way to enhance your productivity.

Over time, your computer can get bogged down with unused files, slow startups, and privacy-compromising data. CCleaner Professional tackles all these issues with just a click, helping you regain speed, free up space, and protect sensitive information. Whether tech-savvy or a beginner, CCleaner's intuitive interface ensures you can quickly optimize your PC without hassle.

Key features to save you time and frustration

  • Boost performance: Say goodbye to lagging apps and slow startups. CCleaner cleans out unused files and unnecessary background programs to ensure your PC runs faster.
  • Enhanced privacy: Worried about your browsing data? CCleaner removes cookies, search history, and other tracking files, keeping your online activity private.
  • Driver and software updates: Outdated drivers can slow down your PC and cause compatibility issues. CCleaner's Driver Updater ensures your hardware runs smoothly, while the Software Updater reduces vulnerabilities by keeping your apps current.
  • Health Check tool: Analyze and tune up your PC with ease. CCleaner's Health Check feature identifies performance issues and fixes them in minutes.

Perfect for the modern workplace

Whether you work from home or manage an office, CCleaner helps keep your systems running smoothly. This deal, which includes a license for up to three PCs, is ideal for small business owners, freelancers, and remote workers who want to maximize productivity on multiple devices.

Get a year of CCleaner Professional for just $14.99 (reg. $29) for a limited time.

CCleaner Professional 2024 Key [1 Year for 3 PC] - $14.99

Get It Here

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After an Eye-Opening Trip to Home Depot, This Grandfather Started a Side Hustle on Amazon — and Did About $500,000 in Sales Last Year

Joshua White was shopping with his daughter when he recognized a real problem he wanted to solve.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Challenges Are Opportunities': Reebok's 89-Year-Old Founder Is Launching the World's First Futuristic AI Shoe

Joe Foster co-founded Reebok in 1958. Now, he's partnering with a 25-year-old entrepreneur to debut what they say is the first commercial shoe made with AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Apple Settles Lawsuit Accusing Siri of Eavesdropping. Here's Who Can Expect Part of the $95 Million Payout.

Any Siri-enabled device used within the past decade is eligible.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

How to Evolve From Manager to Mentor and Create a Lasting Impact in Your Organization

Are you stuck managing tasks instead of inspiring your team? Leadership is more than execution — it's about leaving a legacy. Here's how to transition from a manager to a mentor who makes a lasting impression.

By Michel Koopman
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Is an Ultra-Thin iPhone 17 'Air' on the Way? New Rumors Float About a Potential Fall Release.

Apple's next few drops could bring some surprises.

By Erin Davis