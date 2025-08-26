This AI-Driven Scam Is Draining Retirement Funds—And No One Is Safe, According to the FBI A three-phase phishing scam utilizes a team of impostors — and so far has drained an estimated $1 billion from the savings accounts of seniors.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • The Phantom Hacker Scam uses a three-pronged phishing attack to drain bank accounts.
  • The FBI warns that seniors are particularly susceptible.
  • The scam is said to have stolen $1 billion in retirement savings.

A billion-dollar scam, referred to as The Phantom Hacker Scam, is cleaning out the retirement funds of seniors across America, and the FBI has issued a red alert.

Active since at least 2024, The Phantom Hacker Scam uses a three-pronged phishing attack to drain your bank account. In an interview with Fox News Digital, cybersecurity expert Pete Nicoletti warns that scammers use artificial intelligence to identify personal interests (especially older users on Facebook) to gain access to your life and accounts. For example, he cites a potential victim who is an avid car collector.

"[Scammers] send you an email or a message saying, 'hey, that Corvette that you ordered a month ago is now available. It's, you know, for $500, you can get it… and we'll deliver it to you right away," Nicoletti told the outlet. "And of course, the senior goes, 'Well, I'm a Corvette collector. Maybe I was forgetful and I didn't know that I ordered that Corvette."

Related: Instagram Head Was the Victim of an 'Experienced a Sophisticated Phishing Attack'

Here's how it works. First, a tech support impostor gains remote access to victims' computers by phishing, and then asks for access to their accounts to "determine whether there have been any unauthorized charges," reports the FBI. And, of course, they always find these unauthorized charges and tell them to await instructions from the "fraud department" of their financial institution.

The second phase has a bogus bank representative calling the victim and instructing them to move their funds to a third-party account where it will be "safe."

The third and final phase of the scam has someone pretending to be a U.S. government employee calling and instructing the victim to move their funds to an "alias" account for complete protection. The move to an alias account makes it easy for scammers to access the funds and harder for law enforcement to trace them.

Related: AI Cloning Hoax Can Copy Your Voice in 3 Seconds—and It's Emptying Bank Accounts. Here's How to Protect Yourself.

The FBI and cybersecurity experts say these are the best steps you can take to protect loved ones from falling victim:

  • Discuss online scams regularly and openly with older family members to raise awareness and lower vulnerability.

  • Educate loved ones to never grant remote computer access to unsolicited contacts, and to verify calls or emails from "banks" or "government agencies" before acting.

Related: A New Breed of Digital Sabotage Is Here

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How to Build a Startup That Actually Attracts a Venture Capitalist

From gaining early traction to strengthening your team and digital presence, here are the real-world steps founders must take to become truly investable.

By Steve Laidlaw
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

He Went from Tech CEO to Dishwasher. Now, He's Behind 320 Restaurants and $750 Million in Assets.

Andrew K. Smith discusses how storytelling drives scale, how founders lead and how family stays part of the journey.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Business News

The CEO of a Billion-Dollar Vibe Coding Startup Says You Can Break Into Tech Without a Computer Science Degree

Lovable CEO Anton Osika says that people can now build products and start companies without a computer science background.

By Sherin Shibu
Personal Finance

Busy Leaders Can Get a Lifetime of Smart Investing for $55

Discover high-growth stocks without endless research.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

He Grew His Small Business to a $25 Million Operation By Following These 5 Principles

Josh Campbell of Rescue Air and Plumbing has shown that lasting success in the trades requires integrity, reliability and genuine care.

By Emily Washcovick