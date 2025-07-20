AI-Powered Everything for Your Business—Just $80 for Lifetime Access You'll get lifetime access to all your favorite AI tools

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

StackCommerce

Running a business today means juggling countless different roles, and none of them take time off. Whether you're a solopreneur, startup founder, or the marketing director at a small company, 1min.AI is about to make your day significantly easier.

For a one-time fee of just $79.97 (normally $540), you'll get lifetime access to 1min.AI's Advanced Business Plan. This is a powerhouse platform that gives you pro-level tools across every part of your workflow, including text, chats, images, and more.

Need to write a blog post? Done. Generate product images? Easy. Summarize a PDF contract, subtitle a video, translate audio, or come up with a brand voice for your new side hustle? All in here.

Unlike those "one-feature-wonder" tools, 1min.AI combines all your favorite AI models into one hub—GPT-4o, Claude 3, Gemini, LLaMA, and more—and gives you a unified workspace to chat, create, rewrite, summarize, design, and edit across text, audio, image, video, and even PDFs.

And here's the biggest feature of all: you pay once, and never again. No recurring charges. No tiered subscriptions. Just the freedom to scale your business or side hustle without scaling your software budget.

If you've been duct-taping your workflow with half a dozen tools and browser tabs, it's time to simplify and save.

This deal disappears after August 3, so if you're the type who likes getting lifetime value for less than the cost of a single freelance project, you know what to do.

Grab lifetime access to the 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan while it's just $79.97 (normally $540) through August 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

1min.AI Advanced Business Plan Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
