AI-Powered Planning Tools Designed for Serious Growth Step-by-step guidance, AI suggestions, and financial clarity.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Running a business means balancing vision with execution — and if you've ever tried building a business plan from scratch, you know it can feel like juggling spreadsheets, projections, and endless "what ifs." That's why LivePlan was created.

For just $119.99 (MSRP: $180), you can access a full year of LivePlan's business planning and financial forecasting platform — built to help entrepreneurs and leaders turn ideas into action.

With LivePlan, you'll get:

  • AI-powered planning that offers suggestions and guidance as you write.
  • 550+ sample business plans spanning nearly every industry to give you a head start.
  • Automatic financial forecasting — no messy formulas, just clear reports.
  • One-page plan builder to simplify big strategies into actionable priorities.
  • Growth tools like milestone scheduling, performance tracking, and budgeting.
  • Collaboration features that let you securely work with partners, advisors, or teams.

Whether you're pitching to investors, planning your next phase of growth, or just trying to bring structure to your big ideas, the web-based LivePlan platform gives you the clarity and confidence to lead smarter.

Because business success is more than just ideas.

Get one year of LivePlan's Business Planning Software while it's on sale for just $119.99 (MSRP: $180).

LivePlan Business Planning Software: 1-Year Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These 31-Year-Old Best Friends Started a Side Hustle to Solve a Workout Struggle — And It's On Track to Hit $10 Million Annual Revenue This Year

Millie Blumka and Taylor Borenstein encountered a frustrating fitness issue during the pandemic and wondered if other people felt the same.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

Everyone's Trying to Build Flashy AI Tools — But Here's Where the Real Money Is Being Made

Here's why the next billion-dollar AI startups will solve boring, painful problems.

By Ashot Gabrelyanov
Starting a Business

I Risked Everything to Build My Company. Four Years Later, Here's What I've Learned About Building Real, Lasting Success

Risking everything to build a company, this entrepreneur reveals unexpected truths about what it truly takes to achieve lasting success.

By Rodolfo Delgado
Business Solutions

AI-Powered Planning Tools Designed for Serious Growth

Step-by-step guidance, AI suggestions, and financial clarity.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Solutions

Your Competitive Edge Is a Multi-AI Platform for Just $80

AI that handles content, design, and research so you can lead.

By Entrepreneur Store