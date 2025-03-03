Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to TechSpot, Windows 11 is used by 36.6% of all Windows users, with 90% of Fortune 500 companies considering or already utilizing this latest version. If you'd like to join the ranks and outfit your device with the latest operating system, a Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license can be yours for just $14.97 (reg. $199) now through March 30.

Up your workday productivity

The changes to Windows 11 Pro include a seamless interface to help you tackle your to-do list more conveniently. Support for biometric login, encrypted authentication, and advanced antivirus defenses are just a few of the features that boost your online security. And improved voice typing and a better search experience aim to save you time and increase your productivity.

With Windows 11 Pro, Microsoft Teams and Widgets capabilities are all built-in. There's also the addition of Copilot, Windows 11's AI-powered assistant that answers your questions and serves as your own (unpaid!) personal assistant.

Since you're always working so hard, you need to make sure you're playing hard, too. Windows 11 Pro offers unprecedented gaming advantages, with DirectX 12 Ultimate providing incredible graphics so you can play your favorite games in all their splendor.

Before purchasing, make sure this license is the right fit for your computer. This particular Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license requires your device to be running Windows 10 or higher, with a processor of 1GHz or faster, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or larger.

