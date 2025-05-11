Boost Your Resume with ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree, Now $19.97

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Feeling like you need to head back to college to understand all this ChatGPT, AI assistant, automation integration business stuff? Get the crash course you need in this new tech to optimize efficiency in your workforce when you enroll in ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree offered by Eduonix Learning Solutions. Valued at $790, you can earn a certificate of completion for just $19.97 with this e-degree.

What's in the 12 courses of this e-degree?

You'll get to spend 25 hours over 12 lectures, pinning down how AI assistants and automation can work, which ones to use when, and how to integrate these tools in your professional life to work better, faster, and smarter.

Across industries, professionals are offloading their busy or repetitive work to AI assistants. When you learn which options exist with this course, you can explore whether an AI-powered calendar scheduling app will help with your time blocking, for example.

No matter your field, there are AI-powered tools worth learning about. Creative fields can benefit from AI editing and design programs to polish their work and reduce proofing time. Data scientists benefit from data analysis and automated visualization tools. Those in sales can use ChatGPT and other AI assistants to practice their pitches or presentations. And the series of courses in this e-degree can help you discover which of these tools is right for you.

Business insider instructors

The experts behind this ChatGPT course are chosen from a professional team of trainers at Eduonix Learning Solutions for their knowledge in different tech subjects, such as mobility, web to enterprise, database, and server administration. Students rate Eduonix Learning Solutions 4 stars, so you can feel confident that others have found Eduonix courses valuable.

An e-degree's certification of completion is much more affordable than going back to school to understand the AI revolution, so sign up for the ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree for only $19.97.

