Browse the Internet Safely and Freely with This VPN, Just $35 Through December 3 Secure your internet activity for just $35 for five years with this holiday deal.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

As an entrepreneur, you're likely dealing with a lot of confidential information during the course of a work week. And if you're working from home, like 19 million small businesses do, according to the U.S. Small Business Association, that means it's more important than ever to safeguard your internet usage.

VPNs can be a convenient and straightforward way to protect your online activity — securing your data and safeguarding vital info from would-be hackers and thieves. And ahead of the busy holiday season, you can now score a fantastic deal on a reliable five-year subscription from AdGuard VPN for an exclusive $34.97 (reg. $359).

AdGuard VPN allows you to enjoy the internet like never before — securely, safely, and without geographical borders. With AdGuard, you have your own virtual private network that keeps your data secure and your online activities private. Think of it as your very own internet bodyguard, with many locations to choose from (over 60!), so you can bypass restricted content no matter where you are.

With 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store, people are clearly loving the peace of mind that AdGuard can bring. This data privacy tool's strict zero-logging policy means it doesn't track the websites you visit, your connection history, or your IP — everything you do is between you and your computer. And you can use it on up to ten devices simultaneously to keep you and your family safe online.

Surf the web safely this holiday season and beyond with a five-year subscription to AdGuard VPN for just $34.97 (reg. $359) through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon code required.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Internet Technology VPN

Most Popular

See all
By Sam Silverman
Business News

A 'Silver Tsunami' Is About to Upend the Housing Market, Says Analyst Who Accurately Predicted the 2008 Financial Crisis

A rash of Baby Boomers nearing retirement are expected to start downsizing next year.

By Amanda Breen
Productivity

The Surprising Link Between Music and Focus Could Make You More Productive Than Ever — If You Take Advantage of It

Music won't make you smarter, but it can help you to be more productive.

By Aytekin Tank
Side Hustle

His Side Hustle Solved a Common Problem for Homeowners. Now the Business Brings in $3 Million a Month During Peak Season.

GreenPal co-founder Gene Caballero had always been drawn to the "allure of entrepreneurship."

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

Free Webinar | December 6: 5 Game-Changing Digital Marketing Trends to Watch for 2024

Whether you're embarking on your entrepreneurial journey or looking to refine your existing marketing strategies, this webinar will equip you with actionable insights and practical tips to thrive in the ever-evolving digital marketing landscape of 2024. Register now →

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

This Entreprener Went From Dumpster Diving to Running a Fitness Empire

Bedros Keuilian's inspiring journey from Armenia to the U.S. showcases the power of determination and resilience.

By Jeff Fenster