Build Confidence in ChatGPT and Automation for Just $20 These courses show you how to integrate AI tools where they matter most.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

StackCommerce

Artificial intelligence(AI) isn't just a buzzword anymore—it's a competitive necessity. For business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals across industries, knowing how to use AI tools like ChatGPT isn't optional. The ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree, now available for just $19.97 (MSRP: $790), offers a practical, hands-on way to understand and implement AI in your workflows.

The program comprises 12 courses and more than 25 hours of content, all developed by Eduonix Learning Solutions, a trusted name in professional training. Instead of broad, abstract lessons, you'll find real-world applications you can bring directly into your business.

Here's what makes it useful:

  • AI for business processes: Learn how to use automation to streamline things like reporting, customer service, and scheduling.
  • ChatGPT for productivity: Master prompt-building to generate marketing copy, draft emails, and analyze data.
  • Data visualization and storytelling: Turn raw data into presentations your clients and teams will actually understand.
  • Coding and customization: Explore the technical side of tailoring AI tools for your specific industry.
  • Cross-industry use cases: From law and finance to retail and startups, discover how AI can fit your field.

What sets this apart is the focus on implementation, not theory. By the end of the program, you'll know not only what AI can do, but how to use it to save money, free up employee time, and grow your business smarter.

Think of it as a low-cost investment in your company's future agility. While competitors hesitate, you'll already have the know-how to put AI to work.

Get lifetime access to these ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree courses while it's still on sale for just $19.97 (MSRP: $790).

