Business Owners are Cancelling Their OpenAI Membership for This Less Expensive Alternative 1min.AI gives you lifetime access to GPT-4o, Midjourney, Gemini, and more with no recurring costs.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has fast become an essential part of modern business. However, these resources are harder to come by for small businesses and individual ventures. Smaller companies often don't have the budget to purchase enterprise-grade access to AI tools individually, but that doesn't mean they need to stick to free OpenAI memberships and other AI models that waste more time than they save.

Instead, try 1min.AI. This all-in-one AI platform gives you access to the same AI models that are used in the high-end subscriptions: GPT-4 Turbo, Gemini Pro 1.5, and MistralAI, among others. You can use these models to generate copy, research SEO, transcribe audio, and perform a myriad of other tasks. And it's only $99.99 for a lifetime subscription.

What can you do with a 1min.AI subscription?

1min gives you a multitude of popular AI models that can integrate into workflows across industries. Generate copy using GPT-4 and GPT 4o, craft stunning visuals with Midjourney, or even use AI to summarize PDF documents.

Need to make a social post? You can use 1min to create a video, write a script, then convert that script to speech.

This AI platform operates on a credit system. Your plan gives you 4,000,000 credits a month. That's the equivalent to more than 1,000,000 words per month, nearly 6,000 SEO keywords, 1,186 images, removing 74 image backgrounds, or generating 37 videos. And you can even earn an additional 450,000 just from logging in every day. Plus, unused credits roll over.

This plan can be shared by up to 20 members on a team, so your whole company can benefit from a little AI assistance.

Equip your business with AI tools that will help you grow.

Get a 1min.AI lifetime subscription on sale for $99.99 (reg. $540).

1min.AI Advanced Business Plan Lifetime Subscription - $99.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Nobody Ever Gave Me Anything': More Boomers Say They're Not Transferring Wealth to Family Until They're Dead

A new survey from Charles Schwab found boomers are more hesitant to distribute their wealth than other generations.

By Erin Davis
Franchise

The Simple Formula Behind a Top-Ranked Personal Care Franchise

Great Clips ranked #1 in the personal care category and #33 overall on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

Fans of Costco's $1.50 Hot Dog Combo Are In for a Big Surprise

Costco CEO Ron Vachris announced a change that's coming soon to the company's food courts.

By David James
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

This 29-Year-Old Quit Working 12-Hour Overnight Shifts Because Her Side Hustle Brings In Up to $8,000 a Month: 'It Makes Me Happy'

Breanna Meertins picked up a fun hobby in her free time — then learned about an opportunity that would change everything.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Uber's CEO Says Drivers Have About 10 Years Left Before They Will Be Replaced

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the jobs of human drivers are safe for the next decade, but after that, another type of driver will take over.

By Sherin Shibu