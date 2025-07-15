Busy Entrepreneurs Can Now Create Books With This AI Tool This AI-powered tool helps entrepreneurs finally write the book they've been dreaming of.

Nearly 70% of entrepreneurs want to write a book one day, according to Canada-based publisher the Grammar Factory. Sadly, only 3% of these aspiring authors actually finish a book. That's where Youbooks AI Non-Fiction Book Generator comes in, offering an easy way to finish nonfiction projects.

Right now, you can score a lifetime subscription to this handy AI-powered service for just $49 (reg. $540).

Turn your book idea into a reality with this AI writing tool

Ready to turn your book ideas into reality? Even if you're a busy entrepreneur pressed for time, Youbooks AI Non-Fiction Book Generator can make it happen. It's an AI-powered tool that is ready to turn your concept into a full-length manuscript — and all you have to do is provide a few simple prompts.

Youbooks can turn your prompts into a 300,000-word non-fiction manuscript, using your own writing samples to ensure it matches your unique tone and voice.

If you're interested in writing something you've researched yourself, you can provide Youbooks with documents, transcripts, and memos so it includes your own studies.

Aside from using your own knowledge, Youbooks also utilizes AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Llama, so your book will have the most up-to-date facts, news, and statistics.

Youbooks puts your manuscripts through 1,000 steps, and you'll have full commercial rights to the finished project. Once it's complete, you can download it as a PDF, EPUB, Word document, or Markup file.

Your lifetime subscription gives you 150,000 monthly credits, and each one amounts to one work or uploaded source word. You can also store up to 100 of your own style samples, so the finished products always sound like you.

Finally finish that book with this lifetime subscription to Youbooks AI Non-Fiction Book Generator, now only $49 (reg. $540).

