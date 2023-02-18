Don't Miss Out on This Limited Time Deal on MS Office

Save on Word, Excel, and other Microsoft programs during the Presidents' Day sale.

By Entrepreneur Store

While there are a lot of word processing programs out there, the majority of us have a history and familiarity with Microsoft Word that cannot be rivaled. The same goes for Excel in relation to spreadsheets and PowerPoint for presentations. If you've been away from MS Office and miss it, then this new special promotion is worth paying attention to.

From February 17th through the 20th, this Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License will be price dropped to just $49.99. With your purchase, you will get a one-time download key for the MS Office Suite, which includes every one of its well-known, versatile, and valued programs.

In addition to Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, this bundle features lifetime subscriptions to Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Microsoft Office Access. By utilizing the modern connectivity brought on by the 2021 versions of Outlook, Teams, and OneNote and leaning on the classic reliability of word processing and spreadsheet management, you can use MS Office to better your work life. And if there are any issues, each purchase includes free customer service.

Considering the affordability and the reputation of the MS Office Suite, it's no wonder that this deal has earned a 5/5 average rating from verified purchasers. One named Ana Melendez wrote, "Love it. Great deal. There are no complaints. I use Microsoft Office all the time online." Another verified purchaser named Alton wrote, "Awesome price for a well-known program that others are selling for a lot more money than this site is! Great bargain!"

Don't miss out on your chance to save even more on this coveted bundle. From February 17th through the 20th at 11:59 pm Pacific, this Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows Lifetime License is just $49.99 (reg. $349).

