For entrepreneurs and professionals who are constantly on the move, a reliable second laptop isn't a luxury—it's insurance. Whether you're meeting clients across the country or working remotely, you don't always want to bring your $2,000 MacBook Pro through airport security or risk it in a hotel room.

That's where this grade-A refurbished 13″ Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar comes in. Available now for $324.97 (MSRP $1,499.00), it's a practical, powerful alternative that keeps your workflows intact without tying up your most valuable device.

Equipped with a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this MacBook Pro has the speed and storage to handle essential business tasks from spreadsheets and Zoom calls to presentation edits and email management. And at just over three pounds, it's light enough for day-to-day travel.

You'll also get features professionals appreciate, like the Touch Bar for quick shortcuts and Touch ID for secure logins. The crisp 13.3-inch Retina display makes working from anywhere—be it airport lounges, hotel desks, or co-working spaces—feel a little more polished.

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports offer flexibility to connect monitors, drives, and accessories back at the office. And because it's grade-A refurbished, the device looks nearly new with little to no cosmetic wear—fully inspected, tested, and restored for reliable performance.

If you need a dependable travel laptop, a backup workstation, or a way to stay productive without risking your primary machine, this MacBook Pro makes business sense.

Get the 13″ Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $324.97 while supplies last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
