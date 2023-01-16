Establish Better Work Boundaries with This Second Phone Number App
Get a second number for any reason or occasion.
Want to separate your personal phone number from your work number? Whether you've been meaning to improve your work-life balance or have it listed as a resolution, Hushed makes it easier to ensure you aren't fielding after-hours calls.
Hushed Private Phone Line provides an excellent second phone number option, allowing you to manage multiple numbers in an easy-to-use app. And right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to this convenient service and start setting up work boundaries for just $24.99. That's a significant drop from the usual $150 price tag for a service that has already amassed a 4.6-star rating on the Apple App Store.
Hushed Private Phone Line lets you hide your actual phone number while tackling work calls and even sending texts or pictures. Just use this super secure app to select your preferred area code and start making calls on a second number — without paying an expensive second phone bill! You'll get your private phone number with no additional monthly fees, with 6,000 SMS texts and 1,000 phone minutes available per year.
Choose between 100s of area codes from the U.S. and Canada, then customize your number with a voicemail. You can also include call forwarding settings, and if you use Wi-Fi or data, you won't incur any expensive service charges.
Aside from being an excellent tool for entrepreneurs, you could also use this second number for Craiglist sales, dating apps, or any other activities where you want to keep your actual number private. One verified user wrote, "Very handy app to use when I don't want to give out my personal number."
A lifetime subscription to a Hushed Private Phone Line is on sale for just $24.99 (reg. $150) for a limited time.
Prices subject to change.
