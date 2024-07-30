Get All Access for $5/mo

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Leveraging the latest technology to streamline operations and boost productivity is essential to any entrepreneur or business leader. Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, now available for the low price of just $19.97, brings advanced AI features designed to transform how you manage your business.

From integrating an AI assistant to simplifying everyday tasks, Windows 11 Pro can be a game-changer for many of us.

One of the standout features of Windows 11 Pro is the integration of Copilot, which replaces Cortana. Powered by GPT-4 Turbo (a custom version of GPT-4), Copilot offers a level of interaction and intelligence comparable to the premium version of ChatGPT. This AI assistant can handle questions on any topic, provide comprehensive answers, and assist you with tasks, making it like having a personal assistant at your fingertips.

Managing your system settings has never been easier. With voice prompts, you can enable Bluetooth, switch to dark mode, adjust the volume, and more. This hands-free approach lets you focus on your work without interruption, ultimately enhancing productivity.

You can also forget having to type to open applications. With Windows 11 Pro, you can use voice commands to launch apps, making your workflow smoother and more efficient. This feature is particularly useful for multitasking entrepreneurs who need to keep their hands free.

The Paint app in Windows 11 Pro has also been upgraded with AI capabilities. With a single click, you can remove backgrounds from images, simplifying the editing process. You can also use detailed prompts to generate images to bring your creative visions to life.

This, along with a slew of other AI updates, security enhancements, and continued updates, make this a very good deal on a top-of-the-line OS.

Don't miss Microsoft Windows 11 Pro while it's on sale for just $19.97 (reg. $219).

