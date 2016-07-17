For World Emoji Day: How Emojis Help You Connect with Consumers (Infographic) According to a recent study, 92 percent of the online population uses emojis.

By Rose Leadem

Adrian Dennis | Getty Images

Did you know that the Oxford Dictionary chose "emoji" as 2015's word of the year? Or that 92 percent of the online population uses emojis?

These days emoji are more than just digital icons we use in texts and chats to communicate with each other. They've become a big part of how big brands like Bud Light and Apple communicate with us. In fact, brands that use them have seen increase in consumer engagement as a result.

This infographic from marketing firm Signal collects a host of statistics -- including results from a study revealing the impact emojis are having on brands and consumers. The numbers that will charm, inform and surprise you. Take a look -- and enjoy this special day -- World Emoji Day.
Rose Leadem is a freelance writer for Entrepreneur.com. 

