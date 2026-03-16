Free Webinar | April 29: How to Build Your Own AI Assistant (No Coding Needed)

You don’t need to have a technical background — in this session, you’ll build a simple, custom AI assistant that already understands your business, your preferences, and your processes, so you’re never starting from scratch when you open an AI tool.

In just 30 minutes, you’ll set up an assistant that remembers your workflows, your brand voice, and your goals, so it can help you move faster on the work you’re already doing.

You’ll walk away with a streamlined personal AI setup that works across tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Copilot, and more — all with skills as basic as sending an email or using a browser. Instead of feeling like you’re “playing” with AI, you’ll have a practical system that saves time and makes your everyday work easier.

On April 29th you’ll learn how to:

Create customized, “pre-trained” AI assistants for tasks like drafting emails, following client workflows, or summarizing meetings.

Store your key knowledge, templates, and processes so AI can pull what you need instantly.

Use AI as a creative and strategic partner for ideas, messaging, and planning.

Automate repetitive work like drafts, follow-ups, and summaries so you can focus on growth.

Plug in real-world workflows that executives use to produce better work, faster.

Sign up for this workshop and walk out with your own fully functional AI assistant — no coding required.

About the Speaker:

Nick Machol is the CEO and co-founder of Unburdn and will be leading all three sessions.

Here’s what your audience should know: Nick doesn’t just know this stuff. He makes sure YOU get it. That’s his superpower. He has a rare ability to take complicated, intimidating technology and make it completely accessible, no matter your starting point. He’s worked with rooms full of people who couldn’t log into ChatGPT and had them building custom AI tools by the end of the day. He’s also worked with PhD-level machine learning experts and made them faster.

But here’s the real reason to show up: he’s one of the most engaging presenters you’ll see on any topic. It doesn’t matter if he’s talking about AI or the weather. People line up to hear what’s on his mind. He fills auditoriums. There are wait lists. That’s not hyperbole.

Your time is valuable and this is worth it. AI can be intimidating. Nick will remove the fear quickly, entertain you, educate you, and you will walk away with tangible, take-home value from every single session. That’s his guarantee.