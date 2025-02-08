Get a Lifetime of Powerful PDF Tools for Just $50 This affordable program has advanced conversion, editing, and annotation tools.

Few activities can cause as much frustration and waste as much time as dealing with PDF files. Fortunately, PDF Reader Pro can crush all those issues with ease, so you'll never again struggle with those complicated docs.

So saving money on software that will save you time is definitely win-win, and there's no better example than a Windows PDF Reader Pro lifetime license available for $49.99, a 68% discount off the regular price of $159.

It has a built-in converter to turn your PDF files DOCX, TXT and PNG. Add, delete, rotate and rearrange pages. Merge multiple PDF files into one or split a large PDF file into several small PDF documents.

View your PDFs as plain text, a single page, in double-page view or in full-screen mode. View multiple PDFs as tabs or present them as a slideshow. Scroll vertically, horizontally, or continuously. Search for text in PDFs and change the background color. Easily edit and fill out PDF forms.

Annotations are a breeze in PDF Reader Pro. It allows you to annotate PDFs with sticky notes, highlights, strikeout and underlined text, text boxes, shapes and even handwritten notes. Add custom stamps featuring time and date information, as well as pre-designed stamps, such as Confidential, Sign Here, Approved, and more. Easily insert images, an email address, target pages and links to external websites, then flatten all of your annotations before you share them.

Create and manage a library of signatures, then use them to sign contracts and agreements. You can also add and remove passwords or open password-protected PDF files. It's no wonder PDF Reader has been recommended by Techradar, Techworm, Softonic and more.

Get a lifetime license to PDF Reader Pro for only $49.99, a 68% discount off the regular price of $159.

