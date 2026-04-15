Get Ahead of Cybersecurity Concerns With This Training Bundle for $20

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As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape businesses and industries, companies are making moves to make sure their businesses are protected from cyber and AI data threats. Eighty-five percent of CEOs say that cybersecurity is critical for business growth, a survey from research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc. says.

If you’re looking to deepen your understanding of AI security for your own company or if you’re a cyber professional looking to prep for the CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst exam, the 2026 AI Security & Cybersecurity Expert Bundle offers coursework and learning that can help you meet your goals. And right now you can get it for $19.97, reduced from the suggested price of $120.

With the bundle, you get lifetime access to six different courses, covering more than 85 hours of instruction, from online tech instruction experts Oak Academy. Topics covered include:

Using AI Securely | GenAI Safety for Work & Everyday Use

CySa | CompTIA CySa+ CS0-003 Cybersecurity Analyst Exam Prep

Generative AI in Penetration Testing: AI Powered Pentesting

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-701) Complete Course & CompTIA Lab

Social Engineering with AI Tools & GoPhish Master

Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing with Metasploit

The topics are comprehensive, but the lessons are accessible to all levels of learners. The classes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so you can tackle the courses at your own pace, on your own schedule. And since you have lifetime access, you can revisit and refresh the lessons as needed.

AI and cybersecurity threats aren’t going away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be prepared to meet them.

Get the 2026 AI Security & Cybersecurity Expert Bundle for $19.97 (reg. $120).

Grabbing this offer? Once your cart hits $100+, add Microsoft Office 2021 and apply GWP4MAC (for Mac) or GWP4WIND (for Windows) at checkout to get a lifetime license for free. Ends 4/19.

Gift with $100+ purchase promo ends April 19, 2026. Exclusions apply. Only one promo code applicable per order. Prices subject to change.

StackSocial prices subject to change.