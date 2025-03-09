Get an Extra Office MacBook Air for Under $250 While Supplies Last Tackle work from anywhere with this deeply discounted model.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

StackCommerce

Approximately $734 billion was spent on devices like computers and peripherals in 2024, according to data from Statista. If you feel like you spent a big chunk of that as an entrepreneur, it may be time to evaluate refurbished products to help lower that budget.

This new-to-you Apple MacBook Air is a great example, setting you back just $229.97 (reg. $999) through March 30 while supplies last.

A power-packed Apple laptop for less than $250

Packed with the technology entrepreneurs know and love from Apple, this particular MacBook Air is ready to tag along with you anywhere.

Answer emails from bed, the kitchen table, or your next vacation without straining your back, thanks to this MacBook Air's less than three-pound weight. The Wi-Fi connectivity lets you hop on and answer emails from anywhere.

Don't let this lightweight, portable laptop's thin casing deceive you. Its impressive 13.3" widescreen display lets you tackle work tasks or unwind with a good binge session. Intel HD Graphics 6000 ensures you have high-quality images and smooth streaming for either occasion. And the 12 hours of battery life let you do it all in a day.

Equipped with a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor, this MacBook Air is speedy. 128GB of flash storage lets you keep essential files right on the device, and if you need to transfer any of them, Bluetooth capability makes that easier than ever.

This MacBook Air model from 2017 comes with a grade A refurbished rating, so there's virtually no sign it has ever been used. You can take advantage of the deep discount and start working as soon as it lands on your doorstep.

Act fast to score this refurbished Apple MacBook Air for only $229.97 through March 30 (while supplies last).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

