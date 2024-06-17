Get All Access for $5/mo

Get Lifetime Access to 1TB of Storage for $80 with This Google Drive Alternative FolderFort features a simple interface and guaranteed 99.99 percent uptime.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

With more than two billion users every month, Google Drive has become a leader in cloud storage and backup over the years, according to Exploding Topics. Business leaders who have teams developing a wide range of content know that putting all of your eggs in one basket kind of defeats the purpose.

For business professionals in search of solutions that work as reliable Google Drive alternatives, FolderFort is worth checking out because of its affordability, ease of use, and reliability. Lifetime subscriptions are on sale for $79.99 (reg. $251) for 1TB, $59.99 (reg. $179) for 500GB, or $39.99 (reg. $107) for 250GB.

FolderFort makes file management and backup easy with a simple and intuitive interface. It also prioritizes speed, which is great for teams that work on tight turnarounds and hard deadlines. FolderFort even guarantees 99% uptimes.

In terms of security, you can also trust that your team's data will be safe on FolderFort's platform with its BackBlaze encryption infrastructure.

Great for modern teams working across different time zones and from remote locations, FolderFort offers subscribers unlimited workspaces and unlimited users. It also makes sending out files easy with shareable links that can be made public or private.

Save on quality storage for your business with any of these lifetime subscription deals:

