Get Lifetime Access to All-in-One AI Business Tools for Just $80

Seventy-nine percent of business leaders say artificial intelligence (AI) will be essential for their company’s success in the next two years, a Deloitte survey says. Don’t waste time and money by juggling multiple AI subscriptions for different tasks to run your company. The 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan gives you comprehensive AI business automation in one platform – use coupon code SAVE20 at checkout to get an additional 20 percent off the $99.99 sale price and pay just $80.

One platform replaces your entire AI toolkit

1min.AI consolidates everything you need into a single subscription. You get access to GPT-4o, Claude 3 Opus, Gemini Pro 1.5, Llama 3 and other flagship AI models without paying for separate subscriptions. Chat with different AI assistants, generate images, create blog content, optimize SEO keywords, edit audio and video, interact with PDF documents and more – all from one dashboard.

The monthly credit allocation is a substantial 4 million credits per month, plus up to 450,000 additional free monthly credits just by logging in daily. That’s roughly 1.1 million words of content, 5,933 SEO keyword search queries or 37 videos per month. Small business owners who use AI for multiple purposes won’t need constant usage rationing or plan upgrades.

Writing tools cover blog generation, grammar checking and specialized social media features for LinkedIn, X and Facebook. A brand voice generator ensures consistent messaging across AI-generated content. Image processing includes background removal, upscaling, text removal and editing – all of which are crucial for entrepreneurs who create marketing materials without the help of professional designers.

You also get 20 member seats with management and sharing capabilities, so you can get team access to the same AI-powered productivity platform without separate subscriptions. The flexible credit system allocates resources based on actual needs rather than fixed limits.

Podcasters, course creators and social media marketers will love the functions for text-to-speech, speech-to-text, audio translation and video creation. PDF tools will summarize documents, translate text and extract information using various AI models.

The platform has an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars rating on Trustpilot and includes weekly updates. The credits never expire and the lifetime subscription means no recurring fees.

