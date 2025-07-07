Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More than 90% of entrepreneurs fund their businesses with money they have or finance it with income from another job, according to data from NorthOne business banking specialists. In those circumstances, every penny counts, but you still want to stick with the same software as the people you'll be doing business with.

Luckily, you don't have to spring for a pricey annual subscription; you can get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows right now for only $19.97.

You'll get the newly redesigned 2019 versions of the seven best MS Office programs: Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, Publisher, Outlook, and OneNote. You'll be able to do more in less time using new features that non-Pro Plus editions don't have, as well as features that have been redesigned for more efficient cloud connectivity.

You'll love the expanded analysis capabilities in Excel and the additional presentation tools in PowerPoint, as well as the useful updated features in Outlook that can help you manage emails and contacts.

This is a one-time purchase for a single installation on one Windows PC that you can use at home or at work. That means you will have to uninstall it before installing it on a new computer, so be sure to save your software license keys where you can easily find them again.

You'll receive the software license keys and download links by email immediately after your purchase, so you can install your programs immediately.

Free customer support is also included in your purchase. It's not difficult to understand why buyers love this deal. Like many others, verified purchaser Michael Fitzgerald rated it 5 stars, saying:

"What an amazing deal this was! I also very much appreciated the support on downloading and installing."

Get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows today while it's on sale for only $19.97 (reg. $229).

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.