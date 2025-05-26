Improve your workflow with this $25 Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows license.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

An Accounting Today survey revealed that almost 90% of modern companies use Excel for various business tasks. If your small business isn't already taking advantage of this helpful Microsoft tool, it's time to invest in a Microsoft Office license.

Right now, you can secure a Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows license for just $24.97 (reg. $229) through June 1.

Give your workflow an upgrade with this Microsoft Office license

This Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 license is ready to help you tackle various work tasks, including Excel-related ones. This edition provides your PC with a suite of seven powerful apps, each offering unique features to help you get through the work day.

You can take advantage of classics like Excel, Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint, which have been around for decades, and discover why companies have depended on them for so long. You can also tap into the perks of newer additions like OneNote, Access, and Publisher.

A lifetime license to these apps means you pay once, with no monthly subscription fees. If you're concerned about it being the 2019 edition, don't be. This version has been redesigned with improved cloud connectivity, new analysis capabilities in Excel, new presentation tools in PowerPoint, and updated email and contact management features in Outlook.

Once you purchase, you'll receive an instant delivery to download the apps and install them, allowing you to work offline if needed. If you run into issues, Microsoft offers free customer support 24/7.

Note: To be compatible, your PC needs to be running Windows 10 or 11, as Windows 7 and 8 won't support the software.

Boost your productivity with a Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows license for just $24.97 (reg. $229) until June 1.

StackSocial prices subject to change.