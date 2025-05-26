Power Through Business Tasks With This $25 Microsoft Office License Improve your workflow with this $25 Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows license.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

An Accounting Today survey revealed that almost 90% of modern companies use Excel for various business tasks. If your small business isn't already taking advantage of this helpful Microsoft tool, it's time to invest in a Microsoft Office license.

Right now, you can secure a Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows license for just $24.97 (reg. $229) through June 1.

Give your workflow an upgrade with this Microsoft Office license

This Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 license is ready to help you tackle various work tasks, including Excel-related ones. This edition provides your PC with a suite of seven powerful apps, each offering unique features to help you get through the work day.

You can take advantage of classics like Excel, Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint, which have been around for decades, and discover why companies have depended on them for so long. You can also tap into the perks of newer additions like OneNote, Access, and Publisher.

A lifetime license to these apps means you pay once, with no monthly subscription fees. If you're concerned about it being the 2019 edition, don't be. This version has been redesigned with improved cloud connectivity, new analysis capabilities in Excel, new presentation tools in PowerPoint, and updated email and contact management features in Outlook.

Once you purchase, you'll receive an instant delivery to download the apps and install them, allowing you to work offline if needed. If you run into issues, Microsoft offers free customer support 24/7.

Note: To be compatible, your PC needs to be running Windows 10 or 11, as Windows 7 and 8 won't support the software.

Boost your productivity with a Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows license for just $24.97 (reg. $229) until June 1.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Science & Technology

7 AI Tools to Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs While You Sleep

Smart systems to help solo founders scale fast.

By Ben Angel
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

How New Businesses Can Create a Content Marketing Strategy

Follow these steps to develop and execute an effective content marketing plan for your business.

By Daria Gonzalez
Business News

Most Major Retailers Are Open on Memorial Day, Except One. Here's What's Open and Closed This Monday.

From grocery stores to warehouse retailers, here's what to know about Memorial Day closures.

By Erin Davis
Science & Technology

AI Is Turning Stock Market Volatility Into an Opportunity for New Investors

Here's how AI can help you make smart investments.

By Entrepreneur Store