International travel is such a breeze when you can browse, do business and make calls without worrying about expensive roaming charges or changing SIMs.

Global travelers, such as business professionals and students abroad, now know enough to avoid expensive roaming charges and the inconvenience of buying a SIM card for every country. Savvy travelers use eSIMs, and new users can currently get aloSIM Traveler's Mobile Data Plan with a $50 credit for just $24.97, a 50% discount off the regular $50 retail price.

Unlike many eSIM plans, which only offer data, aloSIM offers a free Hushed phone number with your data plan, so you can make private voice calls. You also don't have to commit to monthly contracts or pay for more than you need because aloSIM has flexible plans for shorter trips. If you're only abroad for a week, you can get seven days of data for just $4.50.

Use the eSIM on any eSIM-compatible device, including phones, tablets, and computers. You'll enjoy a fast, local data connection on both 5G and LTE networks, with no extra fees or charges. Your eSIM never expires; top it up as needed.

Users love the fact that you can get up to 85% off prepaid data on aloSIM for over 200 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, France, Japan, and many more. That's why they give the app positive average ratings, with 4.5 out of 5 stars on Apple's App Store and 4.2 out of 5 stars on the Google Play Store, saying:

"Much cheaper travel data than going through my carrier. Easy to use and got what I needed at a good price."

"I don't have a phone plan, so I like being able to get seven-day data packages when I'm going to be somewhere without Wi-Fi. Works great!"

"If you have a tween you'd like to reach even when they don't have Wi-Fi, this is a really cheap, effective way to stay in touch with them on a hand-me-down phone or tablet."

Get the aloSIM Traveler's Mobile Data Plan with a $50 credit, now just $24.97 for new users - a 50% discount off the regular $50 retail price.

