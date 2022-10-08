Get This Smart Lock for an Extra 25 Percent off Through October 12th

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs frequently hear about the importance of cybersecurity but don't let that lull you into sleeping on your physical security, either. Your office — whether it's at home or not — is still an important place to protect. During our Deal Days promotion going on through October 12th at 11:59 p.m., you can add an extra measure of security to your home or office with a discount on the BOSMA Aegis Smart Door Lock.

One of the web's top-rated smart locks, Aegis works with your existing deadbolt, turning it into a smart lock by simply replacing the indoor portion of it. You can keep your current key as a traditional backup and just get more out of your office door's regular lock.

When you install the Aegis (an easy process that takes about ten minutes, by the way), you can create temporary passcodes for your guests, tenants, or service providers so you never have to go down with a key, and manage all of the passcodes in the app. Aegis's bank-fraud AES-128 Advanced Encryption ensures nobody can hack the lock digitally while break-in detection and an automatic siren alert you when somebody does manage to break through. Plus, the Aegis auto-lock and auto-unlock ensures you won't forget about locking up after you leave — it handles it all for you automatically. It will even work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice controls and give you door ajar alerts in the event that you forget to close it all the way.

If you pair your Aegis with BOSMA's Sentry system, you'll get even more comprehensive security features and even more control.

Give your home office the protection that it deserves. During our Deal Days promotion, you can get the BOSMA Aegis Smart Door Lock on sale for an extra $10 off its already discounted price at just $89.99 (reg. $119) now through October 12th.

