Get Two Wireless Chargers for Just $19.99

Create an efficient workplace by clearing the clutter in your office.

The National Association of Productivity and Organizing found that 91% of workers reported they would feel more efficient if their workspaces were less cluttered. While some desktop clutter, like computer power cables, may be hard to avoid, you could help your workers clean up their spaces by providing wireless chargers. Get rid of the cable clutter starting with this two-pack of Polaroid Fast Wireless Charging Stands for $19.99.

They have a simple, low-impact design and broad compatibility. Attach any Qi-enabled device for fast wireless charging by placing them on the stand. The slim, angled design allows for limited wasted space while keeping phones available for use. If your employees need consistent access to their work phones, these chargers will enable them to keep their batteries full while their phones remain on display.

The anti-slip bottom helps to keep attached phones safe and secure. The tilted display is a convenient viewing stand for web conference calls or video chats with clients. Your employees may even appreciate a modern amenity that improves the look and feel of their work area.

Client and customer-facing roles could especially benefit from more ways to keep their visible area clean and clear. Cables may not be a hazard, but an excess of clutter could appear unprofessional and cost you business.

Providing employees with a clutter-free and organized workspace may lead to increased efficiency around the office. Don't let clutter negatively impact your employees and business. Get a two-pack of Polaroid Fast Wireless Charging Stands for only $19.99 (reg. $79) — that's 75% off!

Prices subject to change.
