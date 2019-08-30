Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. That's true for many things, but especially the internet. Regardless of how advanced algorithms have become, there's still one main way to see and be seen: Google search results. If your business doesn't rank high on the Google Search Engine Result Pages (SERP), then you're practically invisible.

Fortunately, even if your website is currently unseen, there are ways to boost it to the top of the search pages. One simple way is with this 47-minute Advanced SEO: Rank in All 10 Google Search Results course.

Taught by Alex Genadinik, business, entrepreneurship, marketing, and SEO coach, as well as best-selling Amazon author, this course will show you how to drown out competitors and rank in all 10 Google search results.

You'll start with a free 15-minute Google Hangout coaching call for you to ask any questions you may have. Then, in less than an hour, you'll uncover ways to dominate your search keywords. The content will cover how to gauge your competitors, how to use authoritative sites to rank in Google where your website can't, and how to use webmaster tools to check search performance as well as crawling and indexing status. By the end of the course, you'll have all ten, or at least a few of the top ten search results of Google search be about your business.

This course usually goes for $200, but you can save 93 percent and sign up for just $12.99 right now.