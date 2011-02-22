For Subscribers
How Goodreads Got Started By tapping into the collective popularity of books, Goodreads quickly built a devoted following in the multiple millions.
- Founder and CEO Otis Chandler previously built a social networking and dating site for Tickle.com, which was acquired by Monster Worldwide in 2004
- 7 million monthly unique visitors
- 55 million monthly page views
- 100,000 new users a month
- 11 employees
- Based in Santa Monica, Calif.
