How to Get a MacBook Air for Only $230 Grab this refurbished model before they're sold out.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

So, you're in the market for a new laptop. Can we convince you to buy a refurbished one instead? While they don't have all the latest features, you can save hundreds of dollars, help the environment, and still get a near-mint device.

Take a look at this 13.3-inch MacBook Air in grade "A" condition. Instead of paying its original $999 retail price, you can grab one for only $229.97 with free shipping. The catch? We have an extremely limited number available and expect them to sell out fast.

What you need to know

The MacBook Air is one of the greatest laptops for everyday tasks. Even though this model is a few years old, Apple makes their devices so far ahead of their time that you'll have fast enough processing to run essential apps like Microsoft Office and multitask.

Buying a refurbished MacBook Air isn't the same as buying a used one from a friend. However, there are a few reasons why the price is discounted by 76%, like:

  • The outside of the laptop may show light signs of wear
  • You'll have a minimum of 80% battery health
  • The MacBook only updates to macOS Monterey

If you experience any issues, your purchase is backed by a 90-day parts and labor warranty. This means the components are eligible for replacement during that window.

These affordable MacBook Airs won't last long at $229.97 with free shipping (reg. $999)—get yours ASAP.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2017) 1.8GHz i5 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Silver (Refurbished) - $229.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

7 Telltale Signs of a Weak Leader

Whether a bully or a people pleaser who can't tell hard truths, poor leadership takes many forms.

By Peter Diamond
Side Hustle

She Spent Her Honeymoon Working on a Side Hustle. It Raised $35 Million and Counts Celebrities Among Its Investors.

Blake Geffen, founder of luxury accessory rental company Vivrelle, "skipped the bellinis" in the Maldives — and got to work on her company instead.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

Why Professionals are Trading TikTok for This Self Growth App

Because your downtime deserves an upgrade.

By Entrepreneur Store
Science & Technology

39% of Your Skills Will be Obsolete in 5 Years — Here Are 6 Skills You Will Need to Adapt and Thrive

AI agents are transforming business — adapt or be left behind.

By Ben Angel
Devices

How to Get a MacBook Air for Only $230

Grab this refurbished model before they're sold out.

By Entrepreneur Store