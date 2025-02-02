How to Get a MacBook Air for Only $230

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

So, you're in the market for a new laptop. Can we convince you to buy a refurbished one instead? While they don't have all the latest features, you can save hundreds of dollars, help the environment, and still get a near-mint device.

Take a look at this 13.3-inch MacBook Air in grade "A" condition. Instead of paying its original $999 retail price, you can grab one for only $229.97 with free shipping. The catch? We have an extremely limited number available and expect them to sell out fast.

What you need to know

The MacBook Air is one of the greatest laptops for everyday tasks. Even though this model is a few years old, Apple makes their devices so far ahead of their time that you'll have fast enough processing to run essential apps like Microsoft Office and multitask.

Buying a refurbished MacBook Air isn't the same as buying a used one from a friend. However, there are a few reasons why the price is discounted by 76%, like:

The outside of the laptop may show light signs of wear

You'll have a minimum of 80% battery health

The MacBook only updates to macOS Monterey

If you experience any issues, your purchase is backed by a 90-day parts and labor warranty. This means the components are eligible for replacement during that window.

These affordable MacBook Airs won't last long at $229.97 with free shipping (reg. $999)—get yours ASAP.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2017) 1.8GHz i5 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Silver (Refurbished) - $229.97



StackSocial prices subject to change.