I Asked ChatGPT's New Agent What to Post Next — It Got 50,000 Views in 48 Hours The AI agent that predicted my viral post — and it can do the same for you.

By Ben Angel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most entrepreneurs are still using AI like a basic assistant — plugging in prompts and hoping something sticks. But that's not how today's top creators are getting 50K views in 48 hours.

This video reveals how I used OpenAI's brand-new ChatGPT Agent — a tool most entrepreneurs don't even know exists — not for keyword research or guesswork, but to predict what to post next using real-time signals from Reddit, YouTube, and Substack.

The result? A viral video, top 2 media ranking, and a strategy you can replicate today.

What you'll discover:

  • The viral forecasting prompt I now run every Monday, so I never have to guess what to post again
  • How to reverse-engineer your competitor's entire funnel (without clicking their ads or hiring a consultant)
  • The traffic play that helped me rank in Google's AI-generated results in record time
  • The secret to building a content calendar in 10 minutes flat — with emotional hooks and scroll-stopping titles that actually work

This isn't just another AI hack. It's a total shift in how smart solopreneurs are using ChatGPT's new autonomous Agent to predict, build, and scale faster than most teams.

If you're ready to build smarter, grow faster, and dominate your niche before everyone else catches on, this is the video to watch.

The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years. Master the AI landscape and reach peak productivity and profits with insights from his latest work, "The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World." Click here to download your 'Free AI Success Kit' and get your free chapter from his latest book today.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

