Improve Productivity With Better Sleep Thanks to These Noise-Blocking Earbuds

A lack of sleep can result in serious setbacks — from impairing decision-making to increasing irritability and reducing overall effectiveness. Since entrepreneurs have a lot on their plate and don't have room for mistakes, prioritizing sleep is incredibly important.

If you need a little help in the sleep department, check out the SleepEEZ Mini Noise-Blocking True Wireless Earbuds. They were made to provide more comfortable sleep for users, and you can grab them for $25.99 (reg. $34) today.

Wearing earbuds in bed sounds like a great plan — it blocks out noise and lets you zone out — but if you've ever tried to execute it, you know how uncomfortable it can be. That's where the SleepEEZ earbuds stand out, with a flat design created for maximum comfort... even for side and stomach sleepers.

Weighing at just 3g each, the SleepEEZ earbuds are super lightweight and pressure-free while you wear them. Breathable ErgoLoops are attached to ensure they stay in place comfortably through the night.

Once in your ear, the SleepEEZ offers an effective noise-blocking service, muffling sounds like snoring or outside traffic. And you can pick your preferred content thanks to their Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity that lets you enjoy skip-free listening.

Choose your favorite podcast, a relaxing meditation, white noise, or a good music playlist to fall asleep to. A sleep timer offers options from 30 minutes to two hours to help you drift off to sleep. Once the timer ends, your earbuds will automatically turn off to conserve battery.

A single charge offers an impressive 20 hours of playtime. And once you need to power the SleepEEZ up again, they offer fast-charging that powers them back up in 60 minutes.

Drift to sleep soundly with help from the SleepEEZ Mini Noise-Blocking True Wireless Earbuds, now just $25.99 for a limited time.

