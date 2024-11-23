AI is supposed to save time, but 77% of employees say it often costs more time due to all the editing it requires. Instead of helping, it can become a distraction. But don't worry — there's a better way.

Your time is worth $50, $100 or even $200 an hour. Then why is AI costing you hours instead of saving them?

Here's the irony — a recent Upwork study shows 77% of employees say AI is actually hurting their productivity. Why? They're stuck revising AI-generated content. AI gets you part of the way, but you end up spending even more time tweaking and fixing than you save. Frustrating, right?

It's not just a time drain—it creates cognitive overload, pulling your focus away from what really matters. But there's a way to use AI that can actually save you weeks of work a year. In this week's video, I'll show you how in three simple steps.

